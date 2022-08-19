Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
Wave 3
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police officer who was involved in the Breonna Taylor case has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea agreement. Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy during a federal hearing before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. The conviction is a federal felony.
Wave 3
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after...
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Shelbyville officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after investigating a Tuesday morning hit-and-run accident that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer. According to LMPD, Ashley Catlett, 28, made an “opposing left turn” at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane and hit 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, who was riding a motorcycle. He died at the scene after being thrown 93 feet from his motorcycle.
Wave 3
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair. A former secret service agent and security expert said there are things people can do to get out of a critical situation unscathed. Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI. Updated: 6 hours...
Judge orders Clark County sheriff to provide more information for lawsuit defense
Sheriff Jamey Noel and other Clark County Jail officers are facing two federal lawsuits from 28 women who say they were attacked at the jail.
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
Wave 3
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.
Wave 3
Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools say two students are being disciplined after a gun was found at Seneca High School. In a letter to parents, Seneca principal Michael Guy told parent the security level at the school was raised after they learned a student may have been in possession of a gun.
wvih.com
LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges
Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
k105.com
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
WLKY.com
Seatbelt enforcement operation leads to drug bust in Mt. Washington
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A seatbelt enforcement operation led to a significant drug bust this weekend in Mt. Washington. During one of the traffic stops, officers recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a gun and drugs. Sgt. Mike Roberson made the initial stop. "We generally don't run across things...
Comments / 6