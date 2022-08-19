ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Comments / 6

Related
Wave 3

Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Bullitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bullitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Shelbyville officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after investigating a Tuesday morning hit-and-run accident that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer. According to LMPD, Ashley Catlett, 28, made an “opposing left turn” at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane and hit 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, who was riding a motorcycle. He died at the scene after being thrown 93 feet from his motorcycle.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Housing Market#Goode Weather#Layoffs#Food Truck#Violent Crime#Jcps#Lmpd#Fbi
Wave 3

Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools say two students are being disciplined after a gun was found at Seneca High School. In a letter to parents, Seneca principal Michael Guy told parent the security level at the school was raised after they learned a student may have been in possession of a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges

Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
k105.com

Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store

A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
CANEYVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy