Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Stocks Under $5 to Buy This Month

The recent rally in the stock market indicates improving investor sentiment. Slightly lower inflation in July and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have fueled the market’s momentum. So, we think fundamentally sound...
TheStreet

Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move

Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Benzinga

New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2

For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For KE Holdings

KE Holdings BEKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. KE Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Intuit's Earnings Outlook

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. Data on housing starts and permits for...
