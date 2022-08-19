Read full article on original website
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump as much as 78.8% after legendary meme stock investor’s latest bet
Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond surged more than 70% on Tuesday and are up 440% for the month. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond surged more than 70% on Tuesday as retail investors on social media flocked to the stock after a filing revealed activist investor Ryan Cohen is holding steady on his bet.
Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback, $1.90 Dividend; Ted Decker Named Chairman
Home Depot (HD) shares edged higher Friday after the home improvement retailer unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback program, held its dividend in place and named new CEO Ted Decker as group chairman following stronger-than-expected second quarter profits earlier this week. Home Depot said it would pay a quarterly...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
The 4 Best Stocks Under $5 to Buy This Month
The recent rally in the stock market indicates improving investor sentiment. Slightly lower inflation in July and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have fueled the market’s momentum. So, we think fundamentally sound...
Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move
Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Benzinga
New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2
For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For KE Holdings
KE Holdings BEKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KE Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. KE Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Intuit's Earnings Outlook
Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Marin Software MRIN shares increased by 44.0% to $2.52 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.2 million shares, which is 2638.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. Data on housing starts and permits for...
