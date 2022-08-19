Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Taylorville awarded $3 million to rebuild downtown
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Taylorville has been awarded a Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets Capital grant. The grant is $3 million and will be used to make improvements to the downtown area. The proposed improvements include:. ADA access to all commercial properties. Pedestrian-friendly streetscapes encourage visitors...
ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield. Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Win Passes Into The Springfield Oyster & Beer Festival!
Over 50 brands of craft beers will be represented from across the Midwest and nationally. Musical acts will keep everyone moving while enjoying new and unique fine craft libations. Gourmet oyster dishes as well as food trucks to keep bellies happy while your taste buds are entertained by delicious brews.
Threat at Springfield Clinic resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police had to escort a man out of Springfield Clinic after making threats. A potential threat at a Springfield Clinic facility was resolved quickly without incident because of the immediate response of Springfield Clinic staff. On Tuesday, We were told that a man at Springfield...
ISU expanding College of Nursing to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State University (ISU) is making its way to the Capital City. On Tuesday, it was announced that ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) and Memorial Health are partnering together on the new venture. The two are partnering together as a way of combatting the...
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
Critical Care Physician Joins Memorial Specialty Care
August 22, 2022 – Dr. Olutola Akiode has joined Memorial Specialty Care as a critical care physician, or intensivist, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Akiode cares for patients in the nonprofit hospital’s intensive care units (ICU). Akiode attended medical school at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria. She completed...
‘Taze Com’ on Saturday storm: ‘We regret we were not able to provide siren alerts’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County agency is taking responsibility for sirens not sounding off in Washington during strong storms the past weekend. On Saturday, storms in Washington produced hail, damaging winds, and a tornado warning. Some residents said despite the severity of the storm, they were not alerted by sirens. “I didn’t hear […]
Springfield shooting victim drove himself to hospital, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 23-year-old man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night. Springfield Police say it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9:16 p.m. Police say a total of 13 shots were fired. We're told the victim was shot...
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
Violent crash and delays cut short the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 at Springfield Mile
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's considered one of the best dirt mile tracks in the world, drivers put the pedal to the metal at the Springfield Mile Sunday for the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 and Sportsman Nationals. The race was delayed due to the rain we've gotten over the...
Clinton woman disappears, family looking for answers
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one left home and never returned Sunday night. Clinton Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, and on Monday, dozens gathered to help look for her. Her last confirmed sighting was at her home in Clinton around 9 p.m. on […]
