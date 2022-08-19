ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a theft of property incident that happened on August 9 at a Target, authorities say. According to police, the store’s surveillance video showed the victim leaving a shopping cart with their wallet and other items unattended while using the dressing room at about 2 p.m.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJBF

Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben House
Person
Julian May
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

Family still searching for missing Meriwether County mother

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – One Meriwether County family is still searching for answers a year after a loved one’s disappearance. 27-year-old, Olivia Fowler, disappeared while walking on Pebblebrook Rd. in Meriwether County, a year ago, leaving behind three young children. Since then, her loved ones have organized several events hoping to raise money and awareness in her honor.
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Pastor#Violent Crime
WSFA

Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

19-year-old Auburn student crowned Miss Hoover 2023

Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway crowns Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle, as Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with assistance from Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2022 Hailey Adams, at right. A 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle was crowned...
HOOVER, AL
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Woman charged with manslaughter after shooting in Loachapoka

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting death in Loachapoka. At 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call notifying deputies that a man had been shot at a residence located on Lee Road 620.
LOACHAPOKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy