Highway Patrol releases names, details of fatal wreck involving Richmond County Deputy

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — The N.C. State Highway Patrol has released more information on a fatal wreck over the weekend involving a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy and a man on an ATV.

According to troopers, Deputy Brandon Ray Bowers was driving north on U.S. 220 around 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and Bruce Allen III was traveling west on Billy Covington Road on an ATV.

Troopers say Allen failed to yield, entered the intersection and collided with the patrol car.

After impact, the ATV reportedly went to the right, into the median and overturned, and Allen was ejected, troopers say. The patrol car came to rest in the northbound lane, facing north.

According to troopers, Allen was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol received the call at 5:10 a.m.

The wreck investigation is still ongoing.

This is the second wreck involving a deputy at that intersection.

In May, a deputy was attempting to cross the highway from the Harrington Road side when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

County Manager Bryan Land said earlier this month that engineers with the N.C. Department of Transportation are planning to reconfigure the crossover in November.

“Motorists will not be allowed to cross directly over Highway 220 anymore once this project’s completed,” Land said. “This location has been the site of numerous wrecks and a few ending tragically, as you’re fully aware.”