ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Highway Patrol releases names, details of fatal wreck involving Richmond County Deputy

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfSmX_0hO09BXm00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — The N.C. State Highway Patrol has released more information on a fatal wreck over the weekend involving a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy and a man on an ATV.

According to troopers, Deputy Brandon Ray Bowers was driving north on U.S. 220 around 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and Bruce Allen III was traveling west on Billy Covington Road on an ATV.

Troopers say Allen failed to yield, entered the intersection and collided with the patrol car.

After impact, the ATV reportedly went to the right, into the median and overturned, and Allen was ejected, troopers say. The patrol car came to rest in the northbound lane, facing north.

According to troopers, Allen was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol received the call at 5:10 a.m.

The wreck investigation is still ongoing.

This is the second wreck involving a deputy at that intersection.

In May, a deputy was attempting to cross the highway from the Harrington Road side when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

County Manager Bryan Land said earlier this month that engineers with the N.C. Department of Transportation are planning to reconfigure the crossover in November.

“Motorists will not be allowed to cross directly over Highway 220 anymore once this project’s completed,” Land said. “This location has been the site of numerous wrecks and a few ending tragically, as you’re fully aware.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#The Patrol#State Highway#Bruce Allen#Richmond County Sheriff#The Highway Patrol
WBTV

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Sheriff reminds Richmond County students, parents, drivers to be safe as school starts back

ROCKINGHAM — Everyday millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Mark Gulledge encourages caution whenever school buses are present.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle

Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy