Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Connection With Drug-Related Death
A Manitowoc Man has been sentenced in connection with the overdose death of a woman. 30-year-old Sean D. Siegman will be serving six years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin State Prison System, followed by six years of extended supervision. The case dates back to June of 2021 when Sheriff’s...
1-Block Stretch of Highway 32 in Falls to be Blocked Off Wednesday Morning
A 1-block segment of Highway 32 in Sheboygan Falls will be blocked off for a time on Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said that the road – also known as Pine Street – needs to be shut down from approximately 8 until 9:30 a.m. in order to accommodate a crane that is needed for upgrades to the roof of the Osthelder building.
Lizard Mound State Park Granted Federal Funds for Preservation, Improvements
Wisconsin has more Native American Effigy Mounds than any other state, among them, Sheboygan’s Indian Mound Park which boasts 18 burial mounds within its 15 acres. Now another nearby site is getting $290,000 to preserve and improve its collection of the ancient archaeological features. Lizard Mound State Park in...
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
