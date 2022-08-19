Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed.
Fox 59
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
Fox 59
Alcohol-free bottle shop
A bottle shop is offering customers in Carmel a booze-free shopping alternative. New Carmel alcohol-free bottle shop offering alternatives …. Local experts, college students react to potential …. Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police …. Does Joey Chestnut set a popcorn eating record?. Experts explain what consumers should...
Fox 59
Forget-Me-Nots in Danville offers custom wood creations
INDIANAPOLIS – Forget-Me-Nots is known for its custom Farmhouse tables, which they make in various sizes and shapes. They focus on rustic and vintage items and enjoy creating lasting treasures for customers. They also stock Swan Creek Candles, RADA Cutlery, and bags constructed of retired military canvas. Their inventory...
Fox 59
Midtown’s Got Talent auditions now open
INDIANAPOLIS – Calling all musicians! You have the chance to compete in a local competition for cash prizes! Auditions are open right now for ‘Midtown’s Got Talent’ in Carmel!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and...
Fox 59
8-Year-Old Runs His Own Successful T-Shirt Business
He’s only eight years old, but Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is already a successful businessman. He’s got a thriving t-shirt business featuring his very own “you’re cool” design. The third grader’s success can be attributed to hard work and persistence, especially when it came to his parents.
Fox 59
New restaurant openings around Indy and some new menu items
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Palavana Cubano. The stands are Mass Ave’s Garage Food Hall are getting full. Palavana Cubano is now...
Fox 59
Relevations Dance Co. performing at Indy Fringe Festival
INDIANAPOLIS – The Relevations Dance Company is performing at the Indy Fringe Festival!. They are performing at the Basile Theater at The Antheneum Foundation. You can find them on the second floor of Coat Check Coffee!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Fox 59
Quiet day means no new temperature, rainfall records
INDIANAPOLIS – With temperatures very seasonal today in the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, our temperature records and rainfall records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1950) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1989) On this date back...
Fox 59
Children’s Museum to host Museum by Moonlight event
Want to dance with dinosaurs while sipping cocktails? Museum By Moonlight is an end of summer celebration at the children’s museum that lets adults be kids again. It’s happening this Saturday, August 27th, and it’s 21+ only. So you’ll need to leave the little ones at home.
Fox 59
Truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below
Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. https://fox59.com/news/box-truck-crashes-through-carmel-bridge-lands-on-136th-street-below-driver-arrested/
Fox 59
Local break dancer wins competition, training for olympics
INDIANAPOLIS – The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, kicked off its 2022 US competition in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 23rd, and crowned Indianapolis breaker and 2024 Olympic hopeful Carmarry “Pep C” Hall as the B-girl champion. Pep C will go on to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Finals in Los Angeles in September.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Not As Famous Cookie Company
Their love for cookies is a family tradition that’s now a new brick and mortar family business! Sherman went where it’s always time to make cookies in Zionsville. For more information on Not As Famous Cookie Company, click here.
Fox 59
Kevin West talks about “Butter” Fine Art Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin West is a visual artist whose work you can see at the upcoming “Butter” Fine Art Fair. The fair showcases the work of more than 50 artists from across the country!. Visit butterartfair.com for tickets and use promo code B2FOX to get 50% off...
Fox 59
Feast of the Lanterns Festival coming this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The historic Feast of Lanterns Festival is coming up this weekend! This festival is a free, family-friendly event showcasing the best of the near east side and Indianapolis! It will include live music, food trucks, beverage vendors, and 70 artist, community, and sponsor booths! There will also be lantern lighting which takes place throughout the park.
Fox 59
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. https://fox59.com/news/man-found-dead-outside-home-in-delaware-county/
Fox 59
Satisfy your sweet tooth at The Fudge Kettle!
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of The Fudge Kettle, Andrea Snyder, stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan how she went from being a paralegal for 12 years to owning a business! The Fudge Kettle features more than just fudge; they also offer retro candies, drinks, and locally made gifts!
Fox 59
Reading program for kids in need of volunteers
A Hancock County organization asking for help to continue their work helping kids learn to read. Devour Indy starts as restaurants still fighting …. Andretti Global plans $200M headquarters in Fishers. Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence …. Indy teen gun battle may not have been over attempted...
Fox 59
Pro Motocross racing event returns to Crawfordsville
Want to catch some of the best riders on two wheels in action? The Ironman National is back this Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville. The pro motocross event promises lots of high-octane racing for long-time fans and beginners to the sport. Tim Cotter is the event director of the...
Fox 59
Historic Artcraft Theatre Hosting 100th Anniversary Gala Saturday, September 10th
A century of cinema in Franklin. The Historic Artcraft Theatre is hosting a 1920’s themed party on Saturday, September 10th to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The gala is also a fundraiser to keep the theatre going for another hundred years. Executive director of Franklin Heritage and the Historic Artcraft...
