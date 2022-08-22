ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham crime report shows slight dip in violent crime

By Jamiese Price via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRNn6_0hO08MDY00

Despite new numbers showing violent crime is dipping in Durham, people who live here say they don't see it. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews shared with city councilors on Thursday that violent crime is down six percent for the second quarter of the year.

The numbers come one day after Durham police investigated a shooting on South Roxboro Street
that left one man dead and a woman injured.

"Are those crimes really going down? They're not," said Miguel Staten, a long-time Durham resident. "We see it every day. We hear about it every day shooting, shooting, every time you turn on the news, go to Facebook, Twitter, anything, someone's reporting a different shooting in a different area."

Crime stats also show aggravated assaults are down 19 percent. Shooting incidents are also down three percent. Yet, fatal Shootings have remained the same at 20.

Staten said these numbers don't reflect the full picture.

"The same way they put these numbers on paper to make all the residents moving into Durham, to make them feel comfortable, is the same thing they've been doing. It's just smoke and mirrors to them," he said.

Other people in Durham see it differently. Sheryl Smith whose son was a victim of gun violence said the new numbers are a sign of improvement. "I can honestly say our police officers work hard."

Smith said the police can only do so much.

"Everybody wants to blame the police, they make the arrest, and then it is out of their hands. We need to put some heat on that courthouse because that's the problem and it's been too quiet on that courthouse," continued Smith.

The Durham County District Attorney's Office said the idea that people being released pretrial are driving crime in Durham is unsupported by data. An office spokesperson wrote, "Most people do not pick up new charges pretrial, and when they do they are usually low-level charges like traffic offenses. "

The office said it's ultimately the judges who set pretrial conditions.

"In line with state law, we do seek pretrial detention in situations involving violence, while ensuring people who pose no safety risk are not detained pretrial simply because they cannot afford bond," added Sarah Willets, a communications specialist with the Durham County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
cbs17

Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime#Gun Violence
cbs17

4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs17

Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy