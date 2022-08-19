Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: August 21, 2022
A few weeks ago, Carillon Historical Park hosted the 45th Annual Band Organ Rally. The group Musical Box Society International was there to play their instruments that have a rich history. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. A federal law from 1990 requires public institutions like museums and universities to...
wyso.org
Around the Fringe - 8/19/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Around the Fringe, hosted by Rev Cool:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Rev Cool every Friday...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Things We Do In the Dark' by Jennifer Hillier
Now and then I'll read a book and get a sense that this book is the one,. the book that will put an author on the map, so to speak. Jennifer. Hillier just published a book that really feels, at least to me, like. the big book that will launch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
madlyodd.com
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
wyso.org
Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations to modernize the building
Renovations includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant. The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations, including a new mural. The goal is to modernize the building and make it more accessible to the community. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Michael D. Bankes to Express Housing Solutions LLC, 57 South Orchard Circle in Blanchester, $80,000. Lisa Noble to Ricky A. Bowman, 427...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
Comments / 0