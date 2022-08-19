Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
SFGate
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
SFGate
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
'There’s nothing that’s going to bring him back': Zuckerberg's company accused of causing Hawaii ranch worker's wrongful death
They offered just $7,500 in return.
SFGate
Ron DeSantis’ Crusade to Take Over Florida Schools Scored a Big Win on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Florida — Bridget Ziegler hadn’t yet heard from Gov. Ron DeSantis after she won reelection to the Sarasota County school board race on Tuesday night, but she kept her phone close, just in case she did. Standing outside her victory party at a strip mall bar, her eyes flicked toward the screen in her hand as she expressed gratitude for the governor’s endorsement. “He’s been so vocal and bold on education issues and the need to reset and change course,” she explained. “It’s allowed for a major correction.”
SFGate
Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M
A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
Comments / 0