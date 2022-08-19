ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
SFGate

Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
SFGate

Ron DeSantis’ Crusade to Take Over Florida Schools Scored a Big Win on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Florida — Bridget Ziegler hadn’t yet heard from Gov. Ron DeSantis after she won reelection to the Sarasota County school board race on Tuesday night, but she kept her phone close, just in case she did. Standing outside her victory party at a strip mall bar, her eyes flicked toward the screen in her hand as she expressed gratitude for the governor’s endorsement. “He’s been so vocal and bold on education issues and the need to reset and change course,” she explained. “It’s allowed for a major correction.”
SFGate

Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
