The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
The heat is back for the end of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 89. Mostly sunny and hot Thursday. High 92. Mostly sunny Friday. High 88. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. High 83. Cooler next Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 81.
KMBC.com
Highs closer to 90 in the coming days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is due for a warm and dry evening Tuesday. Mostly clear conditions will follow, with lows in the mid-60s. Highs will edge closer to 90° for the next several days. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs near 90. There will be...
KMBC.com
Sunny and Warm Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patchy fog possible this morning with sunshine this afternoon. High 86. Sunny and warm Wednesday. High 89. Mostly sunny Thursday with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Warm. High 90. Mostly sunny Friday with a slight chance of an isolated shower or...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
Emerging airline trends could make KC attractive for new service
As KCI courts nonstop international service, airline industry trends and the opening of a new single-terminal airport next year may have the city poised to land more flights.
Shawnee crews digging to find underground fuel leak
Shawnee leaders continue to investigate the cause of a fuel leak near two gas stations Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.
KMBC.com
74-year-old woman, dog die after fire in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a woman has died after she was pulled from a burning home Monday morning. Fire crews were originally called to a home in the 3200 block of North 47th Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. Firefighters noted smoke was staining the windows of the home, but they saw no other evidence of a fire.
KMBC.com
Road closed for two hours in Kansas City after head-on collision sends three people to the hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troost Ave. was closed for approximately two hours on Tuesday in Kansas City. Investigators had a stretch of the road closed between 53rd and 54th street after a serious injury crash. Police say they were called to the scene after a two-vehicle collision. A white...
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Buck O'Neil Bridge project closures begin next week
Closures associated with the Buck O'Neil Bridge project pick up next week. MoDOT crews will close westbound 4th Street from Washington Street to Beardsley Road on Monday.
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
WIBW
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting near 34th, Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night near 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. No other information has been released. Refresh this page for updates.
