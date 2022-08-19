ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The heat is back for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 89. Mostly sunny and hot Thursday. High 92. Mostly sunny Friday. High 88. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. High 83. Cooler next Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 81.
Highs closer to 90 in the coming days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is due for a warm and dry evening Tuesday. Mostly clear conditions will follow, with lows in the mid-60s. Highs will edge closer to 90° for the next several days. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs near 90. There will be...
Sunny and Warm Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patchy fog possible this morning with sunshine this afternoon. High 86. Sunny and warm Wednesday. High 89. Mostly sunny Thursday with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Warm. High 90. Mostly sunny Friday with a slight chance of an isolated shower or...
74-year-old woman, dog die after fire in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a woman has died after she was pulled from a burning home Monday morning. Fire crews were originally called to a home in the 3200 block of North 47th Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. Firefighters noted smoke was staining the windows of the home, but they saw no other evidence of a fire.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
