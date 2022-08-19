KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a woman has died after she was pulled from a burning home Monday morning. Fire crews were originally called to a home in the 3200 block of North 47th Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. Firefighters noted smoke was staining the windows of the home, but they saw no other evidence of a fire.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO