Racine, WI

kenosha.com

Back to school: Former Kenosha teacher recalls a memorable first day

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. When I see ads for “back to school” supplies, my mind jumps back to a very...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa School District: Proposed curriculum vote Monday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa School Board will vote Monday night, Aug. 22 on new curriculum for the school district. The proposed curriculum would include lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation. The Wauwatosa School Board presented the new curriculum at a meeting on Aug. 8. There was a passionate...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Racine teacher channels Lizzo in back-to-school TikTok parody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monique McKnight teaches second grade in Racine and she's excited about the upcoming school year. In fact, she's so excited that she's made a little music video using a song from Lizzo as her inspiration. She's telling the kids, "It's almost that time." We're told...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order

MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Kenosha 2 years later: How a Wisconsin city became a political flashpoint

At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction. Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
KENOSHA, WI
wuwm.com

Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Thank You, Milwaukee County

To the residents of Milwaukee County: thank you for your trust and for your support in the August 9 Democratic primary. I am beyond honored to have earned your confidence to serve as Milwaukee County’s next Clerk of Circuit Court. Our victory is not about me: it is about...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Copper River coming to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

