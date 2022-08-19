Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Related
Back-to-school happens online as strike continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school in Ohio’s largest district saw students in virtual classrooms and teachers on picket lines. As the Columbus teachers strike continued Wednesday, the district conducted classes online using substitute teachers and many community agencies opened their doors as a place for students to go as schools remained […]
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers strike hits third day before Wednesday meeting
A federal mediator in the negotiations for a new teachers' contract for Columbus City Schools has called both sides to a meeting Wednesday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AKwlTW.
NBC4 Columbus
Where Columbus students can attend class, get help amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students of striking Columbus school teachers can set up their laptops for remote learning at locations across the city. https://nbc4i.co/3R0Ri2v.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day
The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
What teachers strike means for children with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students will start the year online with digital instruction as teachers strike on the picket lines. One parent is raising concerns about what this will mean for students with disabilities. Megan Wright said she chose to enroll her son in Columbus City Schools because of Colerain Elementary School […]
Teachers, board to negotiate Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal mediator in the negotiations for a new teachers’ contract for Columbus City Schools has called both sides to a meeting Wednesday. The bargaining meeting between the union, the Columbus Education Association, and the Columbus City School Board is set for 1 p.m. The meeting was announced in a CEA […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Columbus parents join teachers on picket line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Teachers are on strike and so are some parents in the Columbus City School District. Clinton Elementary is one of many picketing sites for the union and both sides of High Street were completely filled with teachers, parents, and students calling for more work to be done when it comes to […]
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Where Columbus students can get meals during teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the school year looking like it won’t begin in the classroom, Columbus City Schools will be offering “grab and go” meals for students across the city. Starting Wednesday, and running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the district will offer lunch for that day and a breakfast option for the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers, school board remark on first day of strike
Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers picket on day one of strike
As Columbus teachers assembled on picket lines outside schools hours after voting to go on strike, the union representing them called on the district’s Board of Education to get back to the negotiating table. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months. Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
Comments / 0