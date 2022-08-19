ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Back-to-school happens online as strike continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school in Ohio’s largest district saw students in virtual classrooms and teachers on picket lines. As the Columbus teachers strike continued Wednesday, the district conducted classes online using substitute teachers and many community agencies opened their doors as a place for students to go as schools remained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day

The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What teachers strike means for children with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students will start the year online with digital instruction as teachers strike on the picket lines. One parent is raising concerns about what this will mean for students with disabilities. Megan Wright said she chose to enroll her son in Columbus City Schools because of Colerain Elementary School […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers, board to negotiate Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal mediator in the negotiations for a new teachers’ contract for Columbus City Schools has called both sides to a meeting Wednesday. The bargaining meeting between the union, the Columbus Education Association, and the Columbus City School Board is set for 1 p.m. The meeting was announced in a CEA […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents join teachers on picket line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Teachers are on strike and so are some parents in the Columbus City School District. Clinton Elementary is one of many picketing sites for the union and both sides of High Street were completely filled with teachers, parents, and students calling for more work to be done when it comes to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers picket on day one of strike

As Columbus teachers assembled on picket lines outside schools hours after voting to go on strike, the union representing them called on the district’s Board of Education to get back to the negotiating table. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.  Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
COLUMBUS, OH

