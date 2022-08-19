Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook Releasing In June 2023
The Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game will officially launch next summer. Marvel Entertainment announced on Monday that their new tabletop RPG system will launch with its core rulebook in June of 2023 with the first adventure book, The Cataclysm of Kang coming in July. The game was first announced in July...
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
Positive Internal Changes Reported In WWE’s Production Department
Vince McMahon’s departure and the restructuring of management within WWE has brought with it a swath of change for the company. PWInsider reports that the production department specifically has described the shift as “massively night and day.” With the former executive’s famously aggressive verbal input during TV productions now absent, the new leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon has been widely welcomed. There’s no further need for “walking on eggshells” in a number of areas where that approach was status quo under McMahon.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Briggs, Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend. * Diamond Mine vs. Gallus.
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.23.22
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and as Raw and Smackdown continue to improve, NXT is following suit — albeit in smaller doses because the change here isn’t as drastic. Anyway, we have an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match tonight as Gallus looks to try and dethrone Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton will (dear gods, HOPEFULLY) end their rivalry with a Lights Out match, while The Grayson Waller Effect makes its debut and Tyler Bate takes on Von Wagner. Some of those things should be fun, and we’ll probably have more build to NXT Worlds Collide as well.
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
Billy Corgan Speaks On Working With Pope And His Value To NWA
Speaking recently with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on getting veteran wrestler Da Pope (aka Elijah Burke) working with the NWA, among other topics. You can watch the full interview and read a few highlights below. On his background with Pope and convincing him to join NWA: “Well, again,...
NWA Powerrr Results 8.23.22: Commonwealth Connection Battle The Spectaculars, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr saw a tag team main event match between The Commonwealth Connection and The Spectaculars, plus more. You can see the results from the show below, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman. * Jennacide defeated Kayla Kassidy.
