Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and as Raw and Smackdown continue to improve, NXT is following suit — albeit in smaller doses because the change here isn’t as drastic. Anyway, we have an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match tonight as Gallus looks to try and dethrone Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton will (dear gods, HOPEFULLY) end their rivalry with a Lights Out match, while The Grayson Waller Effect makes its debut and Tyler Bate takes on Von Wagner. Some of those things should be fun, and we’ll probably have more build to NXT Worlds Collide as well.

