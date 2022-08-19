Read full article on original website
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
Three parties ordered to pay $10,000 for misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities by Virginia Attorney General
Three Richmond-based parties -- two companies and an individual -- have been ordered to pay a combined $10,000 in restitution to customers after they were accused of allegedly misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities, according to a recent release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
How state leaders plan to rejuvenate and revitalize Petersburg
The “Partnership for Petersburg” is a multifaceted plan to improve education, public safety, health, and transportation issues, among others, that have plagued the city for decades.
17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit
Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- A central Virginia site that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the news about the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County on Tuesday. Between the early 1970s...
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
Stoney to Richmond school board: Don’t fire Kamras
In the aftermath of disappointing SOL results that showed continued learning loss in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called on the school board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras at an emergency school board meeting tomorrow night.
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed
Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
Teen driver charged with killing cyclist will remain in Henrico jail
Jeffrey "Ford" Brooks, 18, of Richmond, appeared in Henrico General District Court by video and was represented by defense attorney Craig Cooley.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
