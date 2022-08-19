ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
viatravelers.com

17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit

Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
cbs19news

Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- A central Virginia site that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the news about the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County on Tuesday. Between the early 1970s...
altavistajournal.com

Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
wfirnews.com

Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Channelocity

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
cbs19news

Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
DCist

Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed

Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
