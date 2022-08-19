Eteva Mauga-Clements has been 'extremely impressive' during camp, but it didn't happen overnight

Read full article on original website
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor
It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
‘He lives in the WR room;’ Dont’e Thorton is putting in the work to have special 2022 season
After a true-freshman season that saw minimal chances to shine, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton finished the year on a high note. The Ducks’ young star hauled in 4 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. Now he’s looking to carry that success into a sophomore campaign that could see Thornton rise to the top of the Ducks’ WR depth chart. The talk of spring ball was that Thornton was working hard to take over a leadership role in the receiving room. That was an important development as the team worked to welcome a new...
Ranking college football's FBS conferences from 1-10 for the 2022 season
Conference superiority has never been more hotly debated than it is in 2022, a time when conference realignment has every fan base’s hackles up. But, at least for this 2022 season, the conferences as we know them remain the same barring a few changes in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Kirby Smart updates the current state of second-string quarterback battle
Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens ahead of the regular season for the first time in his career, meaning the national spotlight has been shone elsewhere regarding quarterback battles. There’s still a need for a reliable second option behind Bennett, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is loving what he’s seeing from the rest of the quarterback room this camp.
The Big Ten has sights set on multiple Pac-12 schools
A handful of Pac-12 schools are being linked to the Big Ten
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate predicts College Football Playoff field, national championship
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate has laid out his predictions for the college football season. That includes predicting the College Football Playoff field for the 2022 season with a pair of B1G programs making the cut. Here is how Pate sees the CFP matchups shaking out:. No. 1 Alabama vs....
SEC football: Projecting every team's final record for 2022 season
Grinding through the regular season in the SEC is one of college football's toughest obstacles and a direct reason why it is the only conference to put two of its teams in the College Football Playoff. Projecting the final record for every team in the SEC has everything to do with schedule and trying to determine which teams will be able to survive the week-to-week battles across the South.
