Eteva Mauga-Clements has been 'extremely impressive' during camp, but it didn't happen overnight

After a true-freshman season that saw minimal chances to shine, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton finished the year on a high note. The Ducks’ young star hauled in 4 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. Now he’s looking to carry that success into a sophomore campaign that could see Thornton rise to the top of the Ducks’ WR depth chart. The talk of spring ball was that Thornton was working hard to take over a leadership role in the receiving room. That was an important development as the team worked to welcome a new...

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO