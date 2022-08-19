Read full article on original website
WKRN
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
East Bank has been an area tapped for need of revitalization amid Nashville’s historic growth. However, the vision for its future has been a point of contention.
WKRN
Proposed tennis complex in Spring Hill
The U.S. Tennis Association is looking to invest in a multi-million dollar proposal in building a tennis complex in Spring Hill. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County has been …. Portland could consider banning new water line taps …. Shot & killed in South Nashville. Search underway for downed aircraft...
WKRN
Shot & killed in South Nashville
Marcio Murphy was killed in June 2012 in South Nashville. His case remains unsolved. Survivor of stabbing attack points to mental health …. THP Trooper, Marion County Deputy killed in helicopter …. 13-year-old identified as Antioch shooting victim. Tennessee lawmakers react to Casada indictment. Helicopter that crashed in Marion County...
WKRN
Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues
A Lawrence County, Tennessee family has been searching for their son, Janson Brewer, since 2016. Search for missing Lawrence County, TN man continues. I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi …. TN lawmakers reaction to Former Speaker indictment. Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former …. Newsmaker: Fitdowntown...
WKRN
Mother pleads for answers in Nashville cold case
"I hurt every day." More than a decade after her son was shot and killed in Nashville, a mother hopes to find answers in her son, Marcio Murphy's murder.
WKRN
2 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. 15 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop …. Campus building expansion announced at Fisk University. Ukraine marks Independence Day 6 months after invasion. Deadly helicopter investigation in Marion County. Semi overturns...
WKRN
Zoo Knoxville elephants moving to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three African elephants that have lived at Zoo Knoxville for more than 20 years will be moved to a reserve in Middle Tennessee over the next year, officials announced Monday. The zoo announced that African elephants Tonka, Jana and Edie will be moving to the...
WKRN
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital. Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after …. Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction. Investigation underway after juvenile killed in Antioch. Report shows fewer kids get routine vaccinations …. Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street. 2 arrested...
WKRN
No more cops at minor crashes
Metro Nashville is launching a self-reporting program for minor crashes. Police investigating death at Gatlinburg attraction. Investigation underway after juvenile killed in Antioch. Report shows fewer kids get routine vaccinations …. Pedestrian dies after chasing dog into street. 2 arrested in massive drug bust in Antioch. Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy killed...
WKRN
Airport police officer struck by vehicle
One person is in custody after an airport police officer was struck near Nashville BNA. Housing advocates urge White House to regulate rent …. Metro Police announce new process to self-report …. Recall Roundup: Aug. 22, 2022. Charges pending after school threat made toward Coffee …. Hit-and-run crash kills toddler...
WKRN
Pets of the Week for August 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Dill is a gentle fella who loves to play and spend some time outside, but is also content snuggling. Dill is great on a leash, rarely pulling and staying right by your side. Nice, slow walks with plenty of time to smell everything are his favorites. Just make sure there is time for Dill to put his head in your lap. Dill is about two years old and 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
WKRN
Watch to win: Tickets to Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour
WKRN
Newsmaker: FitDowntown returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s extremely popular series is back for a third round! Kacy Stern, Special Project Manager of Nashville Downtown Partnership, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about the wellness series. Stern says FitDowntown began in 2021 as a...
