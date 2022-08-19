ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Baby dies after Louisiana mother allegedly leaves her in SUV for 5 hours

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 6-month-old child in a car for around five hours, resulting in her death.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 14 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Ivy Lee flagged down a deputy and said her baby was unresponsive. Authorities reportedly responded to the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street to perform lifesaving measures on the child, but ultimately, the 6-month-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

During questioning, Lee provided two different stories to investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Initially, she reportedly said the child was not in her care, but later, Lee told investigators she drove to her place of work on Gerstner Memorial Drive and left her child in a small SUV for around five hours.

During a search of Lee’s SUV, the Sheriff’s Office said authorities found suspected marijuana inside.

Lee was reportedly arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with bond set at just over $1.2 million. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lee was charged with second-degree murder and possession of marijuana.

