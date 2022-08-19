Read full article on original website
James Franklin discusses 'Takeaway King' Zakee Wheatley, says depth chart talks coming soon
James Franklin was interviewed following practice on Tuesday. He gave his thoughts about Zakee Wheatley’s performance at camp, and when talks with players about the depth chart will take place per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Wheatley earned his 2nd ‘Takeaway King’ award, after already winning 1 during spring...
Penn State Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
After months of teasing, the new Penn State Basketball uniforms have finally been revealed!. With new season ticket locations under the Shrewsberry regime, why not take a run at remaking the jerseys too. The rather basic looking jersey is being advertised as ‘lightweight and breathable engineered sphere fabric (with) wider back and shoulders and the shorts as ‘slim and tailored fit through leg, shorter length shorts with crossover vents’…which I think is just ‘marketing talk’ for breathable uniforms. Were the old ones not breathable?
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early
Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
Penn State transfer poised to make an impact
Penn State has done a really good job with the transfer portal over the past couple of seasons. Needing a pass rusher, they landed a four-year starter at Temple in Arnold Ebeketie and he made a massive impact for the Nittany Lions. This season is no different. Hitting the portal,...
'This is the ultimate' - Fans of Pennsylvania Little Leaguers enjoying the spotlight
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At the Little League World Series on Tuesday, Lamade Stadium was a sea of blue and red, and it was obvious who most of the fans were cheering for — the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg. "Everywhere we walk, somebody stops us and says, 'We...
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
New custard treat ‘Bull Power’ shows support for Hollidaysburg
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The entire community is showing its support for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team while they make their push in the Little League World Series. Just for Tuesday, a special custard treat, being called “Bull Power,” is being sold at The Meadows in Altoona. It is vanilla flavored custard that is made […]
State College
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Armed Johnstown man accused of threatening to kill, run over woman
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township on Sunday. Around 1:18 a.m. Aug. 21, state police in Ebensburg were sent to the 1100 block of Shawna Road for a report of a domestic […]
Police: Drunk teen breaks into Clearfield Walmart after Sheetz disturbance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is facing charges after he caused a disturbance at a Clearfield County Sheetz before breaking into a Walmart, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police received a call about Arontino Giovanelli, 19. According to the report, he was disturbing customers inside the […]
Flooding closes road in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
State College
5 People Injured in Head-On Crash That Closed Part of Route 144
Five people were injured in a Saturday night crash that closed Route 144 at Centre Hall Mountain for more than four and a half hours, according to Spring Township police. Four of the patients had to be taken to hospitals outside of Centre County. A Pleasant Gap man driving a...
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
Wanted Blair County man jailed for over $10k home improvement fraud, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Blair County man who was wanted on a home improvement fraud charge is now behind bars, police said. Allegheny Township police said that Terry Geist Jr., 42, of Hollidaysburg stole $10,650 after he was hired in January to do remodeling work on a kitchen at a residence on Hillside Drive. […]
