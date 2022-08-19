ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed

After months of teasing, the new Penn State Basketball uniforms have finally been revealed!. With new season ticket locations under the Shrewsberry regime, why not take a run at remaking the jerseys too. The rather basic looking jersey is being advertised as ‘lightweight and breathable engineered sphere fabric (with) wider back and shoulders and the shorts as ‘slim and tailored fit through leg, shorter length shorts with crossover vents’…which I think is just ‘marketing talk’ for breathable uniforms. Were the old ones not breathable?
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early

Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
Penn State transfer poised to make an impact

Penn State has done a really good job with the transfer portal over the past couple of seasons. Needing a pass rusher, they landed a four-year starter at Temple in Arnold Ebeketie and he made a massive impact for the Nittany Lions. This season is no different. Hitting the portal,...
Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
New custard treat ‘Bull Power’ shows support for Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The entire community is showing its support for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team while they make their push in the Little League World Series. Just for Tuesday, a special custard treat, being called “Bull Power,” is being sold at The Meadows in Altoona. It is vanilla flavored custard that is made […]
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last

A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter

CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]

