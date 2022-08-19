ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas

The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

White River, Irving Peak fires have burned more than 2,000 acres

The land burned in the White River and Irving Peak fires above Lake Wenatchee topped 2,000 acres over the weekend and both fires remain at just 1 percent contained. The lightning-caused fires were first reported Aug. 11, and because of steep and difficult terrain that make the edges of the fires inaccessible are not expected to be fully contained until seasonal rain and snow move in in late October.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
City
Ritzville, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Cashmere, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 22nd, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One person was hospitalized and 3 others were injured following a 3-car accident at 9:45 last night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his vehicle into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A video by Moses Lake Firefighters gives an inside look at the effort it took to extinguish a house fire earlier this month.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Driver in cross-county chase to serve 6 months

WENATCHEE — The driver in a police chase that traveled around the Wenatchee Valley and over Blewett Pass in 2020 will serve six months in jail. Miles Berry Davis, 29, of Seattle pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to counts of second-degree theft and vehicle prowling. Davis remains free on bond, and must report to jail in Chelan County by Sept. 12.
WENATCHEE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816

Chelan Real Estate at 0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Key Bay Lane Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986397 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $2,200,000. GeoCoordinates:
CHELAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Accident outside Quincy injures 4

One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee

A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg

Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Rider on horseback suffers traumatic brain injury after fall from horse during Moses Lake rodeo

MOSES LAKE - A Wapato woman is recovering after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo at the Grant County Fair last week. According to her GoFundMe page created by Katelyn Hansen of Mead, Madison Alderman got hurt while running flags on horseback at the rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 20. Madison reportedly fell from her horse due to an issue with her saddle while exiting the arena, falling head-first into an arena post. The fall rendered Madison unconscious, prompting rodeo staff and a neurosurgeon in the stands to attend to her immediately. Alderman was initially transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she continues to recover. Alderman was committed to the hospital's intensive care unit where she remained unconscious through part of Monday. As of Tuesday, Katelyn says Madison is doing much better.
MOSES LAKE, WA
lakechelanmirror.com

12 Tribes Lakeside RV Park opens in Manson

12 Tribes staff, Manson Chamber of Commerce staff, and Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce staff gathered for the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lakeside RV Park in Manson on August 5. Back row, left to right: Jill Babcock, Claudia Shipman, Celene Cisneros, Carlos Rodriguez, Jessica Hall, Whitney Somday, Clarice Cushman, Josh Allenby, Scott Ward, Scott Stanger, and Todd Link. Front row, left to right: Mike Steele, Debbie Conwell, Olga Loza, Esperanza Escaera, and Kaz Elliot. Courtesy Norm Manly.
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft

The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

