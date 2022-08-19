Read full article on original website
Four ways To Deposit Crypto In Binance Without Fees
Did you know that your crypto deposit fees and trading fees are eating away at your profits? In this article, I will show you a couple of ways you can reduce your deposit fees and save a lot in long run!. One option is totally FREE. No fees, hidden or...
Litecoin (LTC) – A Review
Completing payment transactions in a seamless, secure and transparent manner was the first-ever use case of cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency officially launched using blockchain technology, it also had its fair share of pitfalls. Litecoin (LTC), on the other hand, was designed to mitigate the shortcomings faced when completing payment transactions with Bitcoin (BTC).
Can Bitcoin Bounce Back After A 15% Drop?
The fall began during overnight trading and coincided with unusually high German inflation statistics. Comparable to U.S. PPI data are the German PPI figures. In contrast, the July PPI number for the US was 9.8%. Following a local bottom out at around $17,500 in June, bitcoin has increased by over...
How to Use Binance Swap Farming
When using Binance, it’s not only a CEX. There is a whole ecosystem with different apps available for you. For instance, there are many trading options. This includes among others spot, margin, or P2P trading. Another option is Swap Farming. Binance Swap Farming allows you to ‘swap’ tokens straight...
Algorand (ALGO) Governance – What You Should Know
Algorand blockchain is currently one of the most renowned blockchain protocols available today. It is also a unique pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) blockchain. Seeing as Algorand (ALGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, its security and success are based on its community members and stakers. These stakers are also majorly in charge of its entire governance process.
Tether Will Publish Monthly Collaterals Reports
Tether announced that it is now collaborating with BDO Italia to increase the transparency of the USDT stablecoin. As a result of the agreement, Tether will publish its proof-of-reserve report on a monthly basis. BDO Italia took over as Tether’s accounting firm in July 2022, replacing MHA Cayman. In this article, you will discover more about this new policy.
5 Things you Should Know About Staking USDC
Stablecoins play an important part in the crypto space. They peg to another asset, in most cases to the USD, and USDC is currently one of the leading stablecoins in the market. So, many people in the ecosystem are trying to look for alternatives to stake USDC and get USDC...
Our Binance FAQ Part 2: 5 More Questions About Binance
When we look at volume, Binance is the biggest exchange in the world. As a result, each day, new customers sign up. It should come as no surprise that they have questions. Like we all had when we started our respective journeys. We are going to help you with answering some of these questions.
Top 3 Cardano’s NFT Analytics Aggregators
NFTs may be the most loved and most hated asset on the internet right now. However, NFTs aren’t just JPEGs. They are a piece of technology that has the potential to transform many aspects of our regular lives, and eventually the world. Among them, Cardano is stealing the show with its minimal gas fees and amazing NFT projects.
A Walkthrough Of The DefiLlama Platform
DefiLlama is an analysis platform where you can check the analysis data integrated from different blockchain networks. It is the largest TVL aggregator for Defi (Decentralized Finance) that aggregates data from more than 100+ networks and applications. The DefiLlama platform gives you a comprehensive and detailed record of each chain and the applications based on it. The platform source code is open and is maintained by the contributors from different protocols.
