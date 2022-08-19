ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Djq12_0hO01X0C00

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money.

According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.

Around the same time, Lawrence Police Department officers reportedly received a call asking about Cesnik’s whereabouts. Boone County deputies contacted the Lawrence Police Department, and detectives showed up at the scene.

WXIN-TV reports Gibson and Cesnik got into a domestic dispute, which escalated to kidnapping. Gibson allegedly took Cesnik and her kids from their Lawrence home because he said she owed him money and he wanted it.

Court records show Gibson faces several charges, including three counts of kidnapping where committed by using a vehicle, three counts of criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, strangulation, domestic battery, and more.

His trial is set to begin Sept. 19.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

1 dead in Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, IN
The Exponent

Man arrested with meth at Family Express

A West Lafayette man was arrested with a bag of methamphetamine at the Family Express car wash on Northwestern Avenue. Police were called to the car wash Sunday afternoon regarding a possible impaired driver, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers found Ryan Jacob Lucas, 27, pulling out of the car wash and saw a small bag of meth as he and the passengers were trying to conceal it and other items, Ferguson said. The officer also found other “suspected controlled substances, in pill form.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Two facing criminal charges following shooting in Morgantown

Two people are facing criminal charges following a shooting last week in Morgantown. Nicholas Robert Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
MORGANTOWN, IN
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Wxin#Tiktok
FOX59

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Student arrested after following women home

A Purdue student was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly followed two women home and harassed them. Ulysses Hennelly, 19, reportedly said “hi” to two women on the street and became upset when they didn’t want to invite him into their apartment on Andrew Place, said West Lafayette Police Captain Adam Ferguson. Hennelly then followed the two to their apartment and stood outside the door and threw bottles at it.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning

A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy