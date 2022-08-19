ORLANDO, Fla. - When pilot Remy Colin took-off from Orlando Executive Airport last Friday, he says had no idea he would be crash-landing on an Orlando-area street. Colin was behind the controls that day. He says he had just taken off for a test flight from Orlando Executive Airport, as part of a regular maintenance check. But the experienced pilot says he didn't realize how little fuel he had. "It's crazy 'cause I visually checked that fuel, that day. I knew it was low but still made the conscious decision to go, and just one little thing led to a bigger thing," he said.

