Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

'It's my mistake': Pilot in plane that crash-landed on Orlando road says he ran out of fuel

ORLANDO, Fla. - When pilot Remy Colin took-off from Orlando Executive Airport last Friday, he says had no idea he would be crash-landing on an Orlando-area street. Colin was behind the controls that day. He says he had just taken off for a test flight from Orlando Executive Airport, as part of a regular maintenance check. But the experienced pilot says he didn't realize how little fuel he had. "It's crazy 'cause I visually checked that fuel, that day. I knew it was low but still made the conscious decision to go, and just one little thing led to a bigger thing," he said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Boat being refueled explodes at Florida marina

A boat that was being refueled at a marina near Daytona Beach exploded on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, sending debris into the air. One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and three others were hurt, but declined to go to the hospital, according to officials.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?

A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man accused of murder after argument leads to deadly shooting in Mims

MIMS, Fla. - A man has been arrested on a First Degree Murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed a man during a drug deal in Mims on Monday evening. Corey Ward, 27, of Titusville, reportedly shot the victim during a drug deal. The Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies...
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's new Chief of Police sworn in during Change of Command ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's new Chief of Police was officially sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony on Wednesday. Chief Eric Smith is replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department. Rolón is retiring four months early and has accepted a new job that starts in September. He was also the first Hispanic person to have the title.
ORLANDO, FL

