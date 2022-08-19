Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
'It's my mistake': Pilot in plane that crash-landed on Orlando road says he ran out of fuel
ORLANDO, Fla. - When pilot Remy Colin took-off from Orlando Executive Airport last Friday, he says had no idea he would be crash-landing on an Orlando-area street. Colin was behind the controls that day. He says he had just taken off for a test flight from Orlando Executive Airport, as part of a regular maintenance check. But the experienced pilot says he didn't realize how little fuel he had. "It's crazy 'cause I visually checked that fuel, that day. I knew it was low but still made the conscious decision to go, and just one little thing led to a bigger thing," he said.
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Boat being refueled explodes at Florida marina
A boat that was being refueled at a marina near Daytona Beach exploded on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, sending debris into the air. One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and three others were hurt, but declined to go to the hospital, according to officials.
WESH
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Boat ignites and explodes at Daytona Beach marina; woman flown to nearby hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a matter of seconds, the back half of a speed boat exploded Sunday at a marina in Florida on Sunday, sending flames and debris into the air, and a woman to the hospital to be treated for burns. Surveillance video from a nearby building –...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after lawnmower flips into pond, trapping him, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. - A man died Monday after his lawnmower flipped into a pond and trapped him beneath the water, according to authorities. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "unfortunate accident," and said the man who died was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released.
fox35orlando.com
Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
fox35orlando.com
What's causing increase in jellyfish on Florida beaches?
A wave of jellyfish stings is ruining the final days of the summer 2022 beach season in Central Florida. Volusia County Beach Safety reports at least 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the week, bringing the total to over 700 reported stings since last Wednesday.
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
72-year-old man killed after exiting his vehicle on I-4, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 4 near State Road 44. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on I-4 blew out...
fox35orlando.com
Florida nurse accused of trapping, raping woman inside hospital on-call room
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A certified registered nurse anesthetist at a hospital in Volusia County is accused of trapping a woman in one of the hospital's on-call rooms, where he then sexually assaulted her. Joel Gingery, 57, was arrested Monday by Ormond Beach Police and booked into jail on charges...
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of murder after argument leads to deadly shooting in Mims
MIMS, Fla. - A man has been arrested on a First Degree Murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed a man during a drug deal in Mims on Monday evening. Corey Ward, 27, of Titusville, reportedly shot the victim during a drug deal. The Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hit by a car and killed after exiting his vehicle on the interstate
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after I-4 east was shut down for hours early Sunday morning after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the roadway. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the interstate, near the mile marker 118 exit...
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando's new Chief of Police sworn in during Change of Command ceremony
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's new Chief of Police was officially sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony on Wednesday. Chief Eric Smith is replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department. Rolón is retiring four months early and has accepted a new job that starts in September. He was also the first Hispanic person to have the title.
fox35orlando.com
Woman finds new purpose and she and husband diagnosed with brain tumors
Beth Kassab is a familiar name in Central Florida as a longtime columnist at the Orlando Sentinel. Both she and her husband were diagnosed with brain tumors just four months apart.
Comments / 0