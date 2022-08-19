ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mystery illness hitting dogs in Northern Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery illness affecting dogs and killing most of them within days. It started in Northern Michigan -- where the Otsego County Animal Shelter says they have identified more than 30 parvo-like illnesses since June. And just last week -- Clare County encountered the mysterious...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
No injuries after house in Mt. Morris catches fire late Monday

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mt. Morris fire chief said everyone is OK after a house caught fire in the city late Monday. The fire was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near North Saginaw Street just before 11 p.m., according to Mt. Morris City Fire Chief Mike Young.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
Police: Central Florida man beat pet dog to death with bat

CLERMONT, Florida (WESH) -- A Central Florida man has been accused of beating a pet dog to death with a baseball bat. Brian Keith Rumbler, 62, of Lake Mary, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Six-year-old Fenway, a rescue dog that was a mix between a labrador and a...
CLERMONT, FL
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer applauds guilty verdicts in second kidnapping plot trial

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is grateful for law enforcement and prosecutors after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her two years ago. Whitmer reacted to the guilty verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft with a thankful note for those who stood by her and a message against political extremism.
MICHIGAN STATE

