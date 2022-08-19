Read full article on original website
Mystery illness hitting dogs in Northern Michigan
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery illness affecting dogs and killing most of them within days. It started in Northern Michigan -- where the Otsego County Animal Shelter says they have identified more than 30 parvo-like illnesses since June. And just last week -- Clare County encountered the mysterious...
No injuries after house in Mt. Morris catches fire late Monday
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mt. Morris fire chief said everyone is OK after a house caught fire in the city late Monday. The fire was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near North Saginaw Street just before 11 p.m., according to Mt. Morris City Fire Chief Mike Young.
Police: Central Florida man beat pet dog to death with bat
CLERMONT, Florida (WESH) -- A Central Florida man has been accused of beating a pet dog to death with a baseball bat. Brian Keith Rumbler, 62, of Lake Mary, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Six-year-old Fenway, a rescue dog that was a mix between a labrador and a...
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
Video shows moment patrons of Oscoda tavern were injured in small explosion
(OSCODA) WJRT - At least three people were injured when there was an explosion at an outdoor fire pit. It happened in Oscoda at the Edelweiss Tavern and a cause for the explosion is not known. A few people were sitting around the fire pit in the outside area of...
Whitmer applauds guilty verdicts in second kidnapping plot trial
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is grateful for law enforcement and prosecutors after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her two years ago. Whitmer reacted to the guilty verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft with a thankful note for those who stood by her and a message against political extremism.
Aidan Rubio commits to Macomb C.C. after year of playing prep basketball
ATLAS, MICH. (WJRT) -Sometimes life is all about timing. After his senior year, Aidan Rubio didn't feel the time was right for him to test the college basketball waters. Instead the former Goodrich forward went to the beach's of Daytona to play prep-ball for DME Academy. "It's real different. You...
