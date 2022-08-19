Read full article on original website
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
KEYC
Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex. Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
KEYC
Rice County deputy will not face charges after fatally striking woman with squad car; loved ones react
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Rice County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after fatally striking a woman with his squad car in January. In a news release Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office announced no charges will be filed against Sgt. Trevor Peterson following recommendations by the Minnesota State Patrol and Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
KEYC
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday. Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
KIMT
Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement
PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend. One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries
The woman who was shot following an argument on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died. Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that the victim in the Aug. 10 shooting – identified by family as 25-year-old Shauwna Campbell – died at a hospital on Saturday. Campbell,...
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
redlakenationnews.com
Father sues Dakota County for ignoring warning signs that led to son's death
The father of Eli Hart, a 6-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in the trunk of his mother's car in May, has sued Dakota County and three of its employees for allegedly ignoring warning signs that Eli's mother was mentally ill and unfit to care for him. Though two...
