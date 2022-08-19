ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Eden Prairie mall resumes normal business hours after fatal shooting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex. Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center Mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired

PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Bevcomm internet customers in Faribault County lost service for several hours after someone shot holes into a utility box in Blue Earth. Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party. Authorities say the...
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case

A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
