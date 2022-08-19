Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.

ZUMBROTA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO