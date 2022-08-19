Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Garden & Gun
How a Food Friendship Makes One Restaurant the Place You Want to Be in Houston
Aaron Bludorn likens dinner service to a performance. The chef-owner of the Houston hotspot Bludorn says there are similarities: “You’re building something, creating something, and then all of sudden, boom, it’s there. And you’ve created something that someone else is going to enjoy. Your whole day leads up to it.”
momcollective.com
Reflections on Hurricane Harvey: Five Years Later
As we approach the 5 year anniversary of one of the worst disasters our city has ever experienced, we want to take time to offer reflections on Hurricane Harvey. Houston Moms does this best by sharing our stories, and offering hope and encouragement to moms who may have experienced or are experiencing similar memories and emotions.
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day
HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
houstonpublicmedia.org
City of Houston will partner with HCC to train employees on resiliency and preparedness
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado announced a partnership to train city employees in resiliency and preparedness at HCC campuses. The school will offer public safety training in areas that include nursing, respiratory care and firefighter training. It's been five years since Hurricane Harvey hit...
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Zip code doesn't define destiny': School uses arts to tap into students' social emotional learning
ABC13 anchor Samica Knight visited Key Middle School, which is just a few feet away from the grounds of her former school. There, they are using the arts to change lives.
thekatynews.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair
Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Battleship Texas will soon be on the move
The legendary World War II-era Battleship Texas will be moved from its long-time home in La Porte to Galveston's Pier 21. The first battleship to be turned into a museum will undergo much-needed repairs primarily to prevent leaks; it has been an issue for the famous vessel for several years.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Comments / 0