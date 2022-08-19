HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- For the first time in history, Antarctica has a video security project, developed by Dahua Technology: the company donated 15 security cameras, which were installed in scientific bases on the “white continent” to enable 24-hour footage, increase contact and connectivity with scientists on the ground, and improve knowledge of local fauna and meteorology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005309/en/ Dahua Technology donated 15 security cameras to different scientific bases in the Argentine region of Antarctica: the company specially developed these cameras to handle the harsh climate and extreme weather conditions in the area. This project will improve connectivity with the central base, allowing scientific research conducted in Antarctica to become more visible in Argentina. (Photo: Business Wire)

WORLD ・ 31 MINUTES AGO