Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Inflation: Who is benefiting from soaring prices?
Many UK households and businesses are struggling with rising prices, but that's not the story for everyone. The fastest rise in the cost of living for four decades means people are typically having to spend £110 to get what £100 bought them last year. But some industries are...
BBC
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
BBC
US Open 2022: Will Novak Djokovic be able to play?
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Radio 5 Live. Finishing with the most men's Grand Slam singles titles is Novak Djokovic's ultimate career goal. The Serb won his 21st major title with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dinosaurs: Scientists discover second asteroid that may have caused extinction
Scientists are investigating whether dinosaurs were wiped off our planet not by one asteroid strike, but by two!. They've discovered a huge new crater below the seabed off the coast of west Africa. It is of a similar age to the crater in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the...
BBC
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
Dahua Technology Develops the First Electronic Security Project in Antarctica
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- For the first time in history, Antarctica has a video security project, developed by Dahua Technology: the company donated 15 security cameras, which were installed in scientific bases on the “white continent” to enable 24-hour footage, increase contact and connectivity with scientists on the ground, and improve knowledge of local fauna and meteorology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005309/en/ Dahua Technology donated 15 security cameras to different scientific bases in the Argentine region of Antarctica: the company specially developed these cameras to handle the harsh climate and extreme weather conditions in the area. This project will improve connectivity with the central base, allowing scientific research conducted in Antarctica to become more visible in Argentina. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Chip shops face 'extinction' amid cost of living crisis
Fish and chip shops are facing "extinction" amid rising costs, an industry body has warned. Some shops in the West of England say the soaring price of cod, sunflower oil and energy has left them struggling. The National Federation of Fish Friers is urging the government to cut VAT and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
India's government has sacked three air force officers for the "accidental firing of a missile" into Pakistan in March. The incident had escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Delhi had blamed the "deeply regrettable" incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance. Islamabad warned Delhi to "be mindful of...
Comments / 0