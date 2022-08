Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter. mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West. winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds. 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny....

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO