Clearwater drug dealer who dumped woman’s body at Howard Frankland Bridge gets 25 years
A Clearwater man who dumped a woman's body at the Howard Frankland Bridge was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday for drug charges and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Sarasota Police Arrest Convicted Felon– Firearm, Cocaine and U.S. Currency Seized
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have arrested Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., 22, of Lakewood Ranch after he was in possession of a firearm and several forms of narcotics. Trebbles is on active probation until 2024 and was found in violation of his probation. On August 17, 2022, just before 9...
Man on active probation arrested for possession of drugs and a gun
Sarasota Police arrested a 22-year-old man who is on active probation. According to police the man was pulled over and had drugs and a gun in the car.
St. Pete woman who killed boyfriend looked up question about prison sentence: affidavit
The St. Petersburg who was charged in her boyfriend's murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.
Violent crime drops, car thefts increase in St. Pete
After one of the worst years on record, homicides in St. Petersburg have dropped by nearly 43% through June. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway provided a wide-ranging report to city leaders during the Aug. 18 council meeting. In addition to highlighting the precipitous drop in murders, Holloway relayed a significant rise in car thefts and provided updates on community programs and homeless initiatives – including the transfer of money collected through the Power of Change program to another department.
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say
A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
TPD: Hillsborough High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus
The Tampa Police Department confirmed a student at Hillsborough High School was arrested for bringing a gun on campus Tuesday afternoon.
After five years of delays, man heads to trial in kidnapping and failed murder-suicide plot
TAMPA, Fla. - After delays spanning five years, the trial for Trevor Summers is underway. He's accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and plotting a murder-suicide that was thwarted by a good samaritan. A jury is being selected more than five years later, but Summers tried to delay the trial...
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Two Tampa Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested
TAMPA, Fla., – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at approximately 10:17 a.m. He jumped
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
