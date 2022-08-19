ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL
Florida State
Pinellas Park, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
stpetecatalyst.com

Violent crime drops, car thefts increase in St. Pete

After one of the worst years on record, homicides in St. Petersburg have dropped by nearly 43% through June. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway provided a wide-ranging report to city leaders during the Aug. 18 council meeting. In addition to highlighting the precipitous drop in murders, Holloway relayed a significant rise in car thefts and provided updates on community programs and homeless initiatives – including the transfer of money collected through the Power of Change program to another department.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RadarOnline

Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Tampa Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla., – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at approximately 10:17 a.m.  He jumped
TAMPA, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL

