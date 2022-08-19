Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Related
tornadopix.com
The Lake House in Canandaigua puts a modern twist on Gilded Age luxury
“Everything here is curated and chosen by people with designer eyes.”. During America’s Golden Age, thief emperors like Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and John D. Ad 2. Article content. They will retreat to Newport, Catskills, and the gorgeous Finger Lakes south of Rochester. From our newsroom to your noon...
13 WHAM
Missing Penfield man may be in Hemlock Lake area
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
13 WHAM
Daisy Flour Mill comes back to Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — A popular old restaurant is coming back!. Standing for over 175 years and abandoned for the last three, co-owner Bill Blake says he is excited to bring the Daisy Flour Mill back to life and honor the property's rich history. Earlier this year, the historic three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lack of rain leads trees to lose leaves early
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been out for a walk or run lately you may have noticed more leaves on the ground and perhaps even seen some already starting to change color! The reason for this has a lot to do with the lack of rainfall seen across the region over the past month […]
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
talkerofthetown.com
Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”
I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
‘I love coming here’: Webster boutique sells locally made goods from all women and minority vendors
“It's a great feeling to know that you can help not only one person, but you're helping a full family as well,” Pearson said.
Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Street festival is back to South Wedge after 10 year absence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s historic South Wedge neighborhood held a street festival on Saturday. It took place on South Avenue, between Averill and Gregory. Because of Covid, the neighborhood’s planning committee was unable to hold their annual fundraiser, so they wanted a way to give back, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy a day of festivities.
Canadian woman dies in Lake Ontario jetski incident
WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Canfield, Ontario woman died following an incident that occurred while she was operating a jetski on Lake Ontario Saturday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. The woman, Ria Vannoort, was reportedly found dismounted from her jetski just offshore and was floating in the lake. She was loaded […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: An unsettled stretch begins today
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much more cloudy and muggy start to the day today compared to our last few mornings. We have also been dealing with a few light showers that will continue through the next couple of hours. However, today will not be a complete washout or overcast kind of day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield boy with rare autoimmune disease looks to inspire other kids with medical issues
PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s the kind of pick-me-up that doesn’t take much effort but means a lot to a little boy from the Rochester area. Kylo West has severe food allergies and a rare autoimmune disease. He’s an active kid and also a budding YouTuber. Kylo’s goals include a request for more followers on his page — a welcome distraction to what he’s going through.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
WGRZ TV
The Silver Comet roller coaster makes its return to Grand Island
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, formerly known as Fantasy Island, has reopened the park's classic wooden roller coaster, The Silver Comet, to the public after a three year hiatus. The Silver Comet — which was designed by Custom Coaster International and opened in 1999 —...
County Fair Food Showdown winners announced
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
Comments / 0