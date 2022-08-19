Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Vigil for accidental shooting victim • Human smuggling attempt in Port Huron • More water main repair delays
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - On Tuesday evening candles were lit, and balloons were sent skyward amid prayers and tears. Detroit’s Oakfield Street united to remember the precious life of 5-year-old Carlin, who died after Detroit police say he got a hold of an unsecured gun - and shot himself in the face Monday night.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old dies in accidental shooting • Parvovirus-like illness killing dogs • Tense DTE rate meeting
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A mysterious illness is killing dogs in northern Michigan, the state's agriculture department said. According to media reports from local animal shelters, dozens of dogs have died from the unidentified illness, with many of the symptoms including vomiting and bloody stool. The Michigan Department of Agriculture...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self in face with unsecured gun while uncle drinks on another floor of Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun and shooting himself in the face Monday night in Detroit. Police said the child was inside a home in the 19000 block of Oakfield with a 7-year-old child when they found the gun around 10:30 p.m. When the shooting happened, the boy's 29-year-old uncle was playing video games and drinking on another floor of the house, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit
A 5-year-old child died after getting ahold of a gun that was not locked up inside a Detroit home. Police are seeking charges against the child's uncle.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver blows 3 times legal limit after crashing in front of Selfridge Air National Guard Base
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police had to take a drunken driver to the ground after he crashed into poles at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate on Sunday afternoon. According to Michigan State Police, the driver hit the yellow poles around 2:20 p.m. When approached by military police, he jumped out of his vehicle. Troopers arrived and confirmed signs of intoxication.
fox2detroit.com
34-year-old Detroit man fatally shot while in a fight last July
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be connected to a murder last month. A release from police said a 34-year-old man who was involved in a physical altercation with one individual was fatally shot. The incident happened on July...
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for 21-year-old gunned down in robbery; family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A home security camera captured the moments after 21-year-old Demetrius Peguess was gunned down over the weekend. His sister says the man screaming for help was his friend who survived the shooting, and is now in critical condition. "Basically they used my brother and his friend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn bank robber who hid in port-a-potty facing 20-year prison sentence after guilty plea
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Inkster man who was arrested while hiding in a port a-potty after stealing more than $1,600 from a Dearborn bank pleaded guilty Monday. Charles Woolery, 52, admitted to robbing the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, the lead U.S. attorney for Detroit announced this week. The suspect had provided a bank teller with a note telling her to "smile" while he demanded cash during the robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married
Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police looking for person who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for a person who dropped a shooting victim off at a hospital Sunday morning. The victim was brought to Henry Ford Hospital - Fairlane in Dearborn around 5 a.m. by the unknown person. The victim is now in critical condition at Henry Ford in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for 5-year-old who fatally shot himself in head with gun
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Tuesday evening candles were lit, and balloons were sent skyward amid prayers and tears. Detroit’s Oakfield Street united to remember the precious life of 5-year-old Carlin, who died after Detroit police say he got a hold of an unsecured gun - and shot himself in the face Monday night.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed on 275 south of Detroit Metro Airport after walking away from MSP
HURON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man who was walking away from a car on I-275 was hit and killed by another driver late Monday night. MSP said troopers were sent to I-275 at Sibley Road, just one exit south of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), around 10 p.m. to a report of someone walking on the freeway.
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
Comments / 3