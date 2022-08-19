The food personality and actor is entering into the restaurant business, introducing his take on freshly-cooked family meals inspired by New Orleans and the California coast. Actor and cooking personality Jake Smollett, brother of actor siblings Jurnee and Jussie, is making his debut in the restaurant industry. He’s opening up an eatery, Jake’s Food Company, that will be located in the Corporation Food Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. If you like homestyle family meals, you may want to try out the spot as that’s the focus of his cuisine. The menu that will be served at the restaurant is inspired by the New Orleans roots of his mother Janet while also having a California coastal flair to it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO