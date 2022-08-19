Read full article on original website
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
Anne Burrell’s Net Worth Is Proof the Celebrity Chef Practices What She Preaches
Here's Anne Burrell's net worth, how she makes money, and the setback she faced over a decade ago.
Welcome to the hot chef renaissance. It’s complicated
Growing up in France, I was taught that chefs were artists. They were to be respected. They were mysterious, remote figures, creating magic in the secrecy of their kitchens. A chef was a product of our culture. A chef was, usually, a man, at least middle-aged. A chef had Michelin stars. He likely had a belly (all those incredible dishes aren’t gonna taste themselves) and wore a tall, funny hat. A chef was Paul Bocuse. He was Alain Ducasse. He was Joël Robuchon. A chef was to be respected and feared, perhaps in equal measures.What a chef was not: an...
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
The hotel that inspired 'Dirty Dancing' has burned down
The remains of an upstate New York hotel that inspired the movie 'Dirty Dancing' have burned down, according to the local fire department.
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Fire destroys resort that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’
The hotel that served as inspiration for the hit film “Dirty Dancing,” was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. Grossinger’s resort in the Catskills of New York was popular after World War II, drawing hundreds of thousands of guests a year to its 27-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub and two kosher kitchens that served a predominantly Jewish clientele in a 1,500-seat dining room, The Associated Press reported.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Essence
Former Food Network Host Jake Smollett Opening His First Eatery in Downtown LA
The food personality and actor is entering into the restaurant business, introducing his take on freshly-cooked family meals inspired by New Orleans and the California coast. Actor and cooking personality Jake Smollett, brother of actor siblings Jurnee and Jussie, is making his debut in the restaurant industry. He’s opening up an eatery, Jake’s Food Company, that will be located in the Corporation Food Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. If you like homestyle family meals, you may want to try out the spot as that’s the focus of his cuisine. The menu that will be served at the restaurant is inspired by the New Orleans roots of his mother Janet while also having a California coastal flair to it.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Everything You Need To Know About Chef's Table: Pizza
If you're a fan of the Netflix show "Chef's Table," then you're probably used to its formula. Each episode features a chef, usually one who specializes in high-end, unique cuisine, and shows how they craft their signature dishes. Many of the restaurants featured on the show have earned Michelin stars, and at the helm are some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world (via The Travel).
The Strange Way ‘Iron Chef’ Masaharu Morimoto Eats When He’s Not at Home
Masaharu Morimoto enjoys eating the food at his own restaurants -- but not always at the time you might expect. He doesn't eat as often as most people.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Throughout her video cooking series Pastries with Paola, pastry chef Paola Velez has shared all kinds of delicious treats, from Hummingbird Cream Puffs to Black and Ruby Cookies. If you've been following along, you might have noticed an ingredient she uses to give dishes extra oomph — citric acid. It brings brightness to her Italian Buttercream, adds tang to the coating for Tamarind Jelly Candies, and also gives the candied oranges on this cake a sour twist. She calls the ingredient "a game changer." But if you've never worked with it, you probably have some questions about where to start. Velez shared her tips for cooking with citric acid, and explained why it's a key ingredient to have in your pantry.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Thrillist
Burger King Is Replacing Its Ch'King with a New Line of Chicken Sandwiches
Burger King may have won our coveted Fasties Award for Best Chicken Sandwich earlier this year, but mere months later—and just a year following its debut—the fast food chain is reportedly dropping the winning sandwich from menus. According to Chew Boom, Burger King is swapping its beloved Ch'King...
21 shows offering 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week
NEW YORK -- The fall iteration of Broadway Week will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.That means two-for-one tickets are available for some of the most popular musicals and plays New York City has to offer.Broadway Week is actually much more than a week; this year it will run from Sept. 6-25.The following 21 shows are taking part:"1776" "Aladdin" "A Strange Loop" "Beetlejuice" "The Book of Mormon" "Chicago" "Come From Away" "Cost of Living" "Death of a Salesman" "Funny Girl" "Hadestown" "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" "Into The Woods" "The Kite Runner" "The Lion King" "MJ: The Musical" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" "The Phantom of the Opera" "The Piano Lesson" "Six" "Wicked"To learn more and to buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.
