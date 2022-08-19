Read full article on original website
Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
Warmer, drier rest of this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
South Plains expected to get heavy rain for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains is expected to get some much-needed rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there was a 20% chance of rain for Lubbock Friday night. Going into Saturday the chances ranged from 20% to 60%. On Sunday, the weekend will close out with an 80% chance of rain.
Heavy rain ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread significant rain, some heavy, now appears likely at times from late Saturday into Monday. Please remain weather aware. Our free KCBD Weather App can help. Use it to track storms and showers, keep up with the latest forecast, and get instant notifications of watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.
What to Do If Your Car Gets Stuck in a Flash Flood in Lubbock
If you haven't noticed, it's a little bit wet outside, and Lubbock is the king of flash-flooding disasters. It seems like there are always a couple of cars caught in a bad spot when we see rainfall like this. If you've ever worried about what you might do in a...
Road closures due to LPD’s Major Crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. · Travel in the westbound main lanes...
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
Several water main breaks in Lubbock after city increases water pressure
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower. The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at: 42nd Street and Nashville 29th Street and […]
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Update: LFR crews respond to home struck by lightning in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue. According to LFR, a neighbor was outside when lightning struck a home. Smoke was then observed...
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
Good Day Good Dog: Maria!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Maria is a 2-year-old female boxer/pit mix. LAS says that she knows basic commands, she’s dog-friendly, playful, easygoing and sweet. She also has an under bite and nub tail that are super cute!. LAS: (806) 775-2057 / 3323 SE Loop 289, Lubbock, TX...
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
