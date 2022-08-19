ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

This week’s rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warmer, drier rest of this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
South Plains, TX
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains expected to get heavy rain for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains is expected to get some much-needed rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there was a 20% chance of rain for Lubbock Friday night. Going into Saturday the chances ranged from 20% to 60%. On Sunday, the weekend will close out with an 80% chance of rain.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Heavy rain ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread significant rain, some heavy, now appears likely at times from late Saturday into Monday. Please remain weather aware. Our free KCBD Weather App can help. Use it to track storms and showers, keep up with the latest forecast, and get instant notifications of watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Road closures due to LPD’s Major Crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. · Travel in the westbound main lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
LUBBOCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

everythinglubbock.com

KCBD

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Maria!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Maria is a 2-year-old female boxer/pit mix. LAS says that she knows basic commands, she’s dog-friendly, playful, easygoing and sweet. She also has an under bite and nub tail that are super cute!. LAS: (806) 775-2057 / 3323 SE Loop 289, Lubbock, TX...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
LUBBOCK, TX

