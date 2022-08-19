ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Violent crime drops, car thefts increase in St. Pete

After one of the worst years on record, homicides in St. Petersburg have dropped by nearly 43% through June. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway provided a wide-ranging report to city leaders during the Aug. 18 council meeting. In addition to highlighting the precipitous drop in murders, Holloway relayed a significant rise in car thefts and provided updates on community programs and homeless initiatives – including the transfer of money collected through the Power of Change program to another department.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Tampa Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla., – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at approximately 10:17 a.m.  He jumped
TAMPA, FL
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL

