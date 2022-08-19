Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Was Hillsborough’s suspended state attorney soft on crime? We look into case that drew criticism
8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi is diving into one of the cases cited to criticize Warren.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Florida Man Wanted To “Celebrate” His Birthday By Meeting A Child, He Met Detectives Instead
A Florida Man was arrested last week for traveling to and attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. He was met by detectives. According to police, Anthony Petty, 62, was ‘just trying to celebrate” his upcoming birthday by having sex with a child. Police
St. Pete woman who killed boyfriend looked up question about prison sentence: affidavit
The St. Petersburg who was charged in her boyfriend's murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
stpetecatalyst.com
Violent crime drops, car thefts increase in St. Pete
After one of the worst years on record, homicides in St. Petersburg have dropped by nearly 43% through June. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway provided a wide-ranging report to city leaders during the Aug. 18 council meeting. In addition to highlighting the precipitous drop in murders, Holloway relayed a significant rise in car thefts and provided updates on community programs and homeless initiatives – including the transfer of money collected through the Power of Change program to another department.
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
fox13news.com
After five years of delays, man heads to trial in kidnapping and failed murder-suicide plot
TAMPA, Fla. - After delays spanning five years, the trial for Trevor Summers is underway. He's accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and plotting a murder-suicide that was thwarted by a good samaritan. A jury is being selected more than five years later, but Summers tried to delay the trial...
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
WATCH: Tampa carjacking suspect leads law enforcement officers on chase in box truck
A Tampa carjacking suspect was arrested Tuesday after he led Alachua County deputies on a chase in a box truck.
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
Two Tampa Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested
TAMPA, Fla., – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to apprehend two suspects after they robbed a bank. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa at approximately 10:17 a.m. He jumped
Rev. Watson Haynes II, president of Pinellas County Urban League, dies at 69
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Urban League President Rev. Watson Haynes II has died at age 69, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced in a news release on Sunday. Haynes was a St. Petersburg native and committed his career to address generational poverty and inspiring young people in the Pinellas County community.
85 arrests in Los Angeles-Florida drug smuggling scheme that used checked baggage on flights
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
