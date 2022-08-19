Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
Related
fox34.com
Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
everythinglubbock.com
Woman who crashed after leaving Lubbock bar indicted for intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas—A Lubbock grand jury indicted 44-year-old Elisa Bengoa on Tuesday for killing a 30-year-old woman on March 13 in a crash after drinking at a local bar. According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of 34th street just before 4:00 a.m. Bengoa admitted to drinking...
fox34.com
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
fox34.com
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Lubbock that left one person dead. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired at a gas station in the 2800 block of Slide Road. Additional calls were also received leading officers to an apartment in the Tanglewood West apartment complex in the same area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
fox34.com
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Police say one person is in custody. The victim has not been identified...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
fox34.com
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
Lubbock man arrested, police report said he had machine gun
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report accused him of having a machine gun in his vehicle on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Jordan Vidaurre, 20, was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when the officer smelled marijuana coming from the Vidaurre’s car. According to the police report, […]
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
KCBD
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in custody after a six-hour SWAT standoff in West Lubbock County Sunday night. Around 8:20 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 8000 block of CR 6920. 53-year-old Teresa Thomas refused to cooperate or communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
fox34.com
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
fox34.com
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
fox34.com
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
What to Do If Your Car Gets Stuck in a Flash Flood in Lubbock
If you haven't noticed, it's a little bit wet outside, and Lubbock is the king of flash-flooding disasters. It seems like there are always a couple of cars caught in a bad spot when we see rainfall like this. If you've ever worried about what you might do in a...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Maria!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Maria is a 2-year-old female boxer/pit mix. LAS says that she knows basic commands, she’s dog-friendly, playful, easygoing and sweet. She also has an under bite and nub tail that are super cute!. LAS: (806) 775-2057 / 3323 SE Loop 289, Lubbock, TX...
Comments / 0