LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO