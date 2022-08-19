ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F49dU_0hNzwjYf00

The first episode of a new podcast for the 2022 Cleveland Browns season where I'm co-hosting with Bri Rust.

The first episode of a podcast that needs a name, I am joined by the one and only Bri Rust, who I couldn't be more excited to be working with as we open up the 2022 season. With his punishment finally decided, we discuss everything Deshaun Watson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is the one episode we are going to delve into Watson and his off-field situation at length. We won't ignore news as it happens and we want to be honest with the audience, but it's the reason we waited to start the podcast. It's not fun and we want this podcast to be something listeners not only enjoy but we enjoy making.

This starts out by discussing the punishment and the press conferences with our reactions. Watson showed no remorse or self awareness, which made everyone involved with the Browns look bad. Ownership also came off poorly.

Bri offers some of her opinions as well as her insight into general manager Andrew Berry. I discuss how I thought he could help himself, not admitting to guilt of a crime but also showing some empathy towards women impacted by his actions.

We get into the fallout into how this will impact the Browns and their season outlook, which also allows us to get into some of the things we look forward to discussing in future episodes.

The podcast is a bit of a work in progress and we tried to get something timely, so bear with us as we put this thing together.

Lastly, I talk about Nicole Chatham and how she's doing for everyone that asked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
560 The Joe

A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!

What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy