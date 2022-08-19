Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Palo public hearing on solar project rescheduled
PALO, Iowa — A public hearing to discuss the Duane Arnold Solar Panel Project was canceled Monday night, 10 minutes after the planned start time, putting the project at a standstill. The meeting was canceled due to lack of communication to the public. Iowa state law requires that people...
cbs2iowa.com
City Council OK's rezoning for Coralville gateway project
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A redevelopment project is moving forward in Coralville, hoping to be a gateway to the city from the campus of the University of Iowa. "Gather Iowa" is meant to be a mix of multi-family housing, retail, and restaurants. But there's a fight now over the housing...
cbs2iowa.com
CRCSD reveals $312M bond proposal that would transform every school in the district
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is revealing the details of its first bond proposal in more than twenty years. The plans could transform every school in the district. It'll also mean a big change for you come tax time. It's a $312 million measure that'll...
cbs2iowa.com
Heartland Express recent acquisition makes them third largest trucker in the U.S.
North Liberty is about to be the home of the third biggest trucking company in the country. Heartland Express is acquiring parts of Contract Freighters, INC (CFI) in a deal worth more than half a billion dollars. CFI's operations won't move from where it is in Missouri, and they'll still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
The current and former governor of Florida will go head-to-head in the November election. Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial. A Decorah man charged with killing his father now wants his trial pushed back. Russian invasion of Ukraine hit 6 month mark. Updated: 2 hours...
KWQC
Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen who lives in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or two year and nine months, in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number and illegal reentry. Silvano Marez Rios, 50, was...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty trucking company announces $525M business acquisition
A North Liberty trucking business is planning to buy out another company for $525 million. The move will make Heartland Express, Inc. the eighth largest truckload fleet and the third largest irregular route, asset-based truckload carrier in the U.S. Heartland Express announced its plans on Monday to acquire the Contract...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Former Waterloo Police Chief takes job in Denver, Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa — Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who resigned from his post officially last Friday, is the new Chief of Police of the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver, Colorado. The RTD made the announcement on Tuesday. Fitzgerald took over the Waterloo Police Department in June of...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney: CRPD officers use of deadly force justified in July 30 shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney’s Office has completed an investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Cedar Rapids on July 30th. The incident involved Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck, who shot at Brandon Nelson. Brandon Nelson sustained...
cbs2iowa.com
Public Safety Officer debate heating up in Cedar Falls
In Cedar Falls, they're still using a public safety program that cross-trains recruits to serve as both police officers and firefighters. A house fire in the city last week is turning into the latest controversy over that approach. After the Waterloo Courier posted a video of a recent fire in...
cbs2iowa.com
Road construction in Iowa City makes for a difficult back to school
Going back to school in Iowa City means more traffic with classes starting again at the University of Iowa. That's traffic on the roads and walking around town. There are also some big construction projects around the city including right in front of Regina and just north of City High so there's a lot keeping students on their toes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Meet Marion's new fire chief
MARION, Iowa — Marion has selected Tom Fagan to be the next fire chief, the City announced Monday. Fagan is the current interim fire chief if the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. He will start his new role in Marion on September 30. "I’m thrilled to...
cbs2iowa.com
Help celebrate 150 years of the Iowa City Fire Department
The entire community is invited to celebrate the Iowa City Fire Department's 150th anniversary at the Iowa City Noon Optimist Club's fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport, 1801 S. Riverside Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. In addition to airplanes, plane rides, antique cars, and pancakes, the event...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
cbs2iowa.com
Timothy LeDuc holds skating camp in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native and U.S. Olympic skater Timothy LeDuc is coming home to share their experience with the community. After earning the title of U.S. national champion twice, LeDuc has retired from their professional figure skating career - but continues to show care for the sport.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store robbery investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for your help in the early Tuesday morning robbery of a Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard. Witnesses say at 1:12 am a suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not show a gun. The suspect then fled the store with...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
KCRG.com
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Comments / 0