Read full article on original website
Diana Gonzalez
4d ago
don't understand why they always want volunteer to clean up , when you see so many city workers doing nothing in the parks or elsewhere. and they get paid for doing nothing.
Reply(4)
4
diana garza
4d ago
No como si los impuestos estan carísimos The people from Public Works are driving around the city Fords F250 , and very nice vehicles at the cost of tax payers , and wanted people to clean too miralos !!!!
Reply
4
Related
kgns.tv
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions. Josefina Inguanzo, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23. While not fully activated...
kgns.tv
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The people of Laredo have spoken, and the results are in for the future Iturbide “It” Street sign. A couple of weeks ago, a social media campaign asked for the public’s input on a future sign that would welcome visitors to downtown Laredo.
kgns.tv
Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera. Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive. The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo reminds candidates of campaign sign regulations
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates will not be fined for improperly placing campaign signs and with the elections season being in full effect, this can sometimes get overwhelming for drivers in the city. Gerardo Pinzon from the city’s Building Development Services Department wants to remind everyone there are regulations to...
kgns.tv
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
kgns.tv
LISD to hold security townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools. The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting. The event will take place at 6 p.m....
kgns.tv
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads. The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5. Officers will be...
kgns.tv
Mares runs for Mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, August 23, Cynthia Mares announced her candidacy for mayor of Laredo at the doorsteps of City Hall. Mares’ platform includes bringing secure, clean, safe, and reliable water to consumers. She also wants to improve Laredo’s streets and infrastructure. Mares plans to invest in the city’s fire and police forces and plans to reduce taxes.
kgns.tv
Moist Atmosphere/Front Means Shower Chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A generous amount of moisture is present in the atmosphere above our area. Daytime heating, and converging winds associated with a nearby frontal system is making for rising air to form scattered rain clouds. With such a great deal of moisture above, some of the scattered showers and thundershowers during the next several days could produce heavy rains. The front will remain nearly stationary through Friday, and will give our area opportunities for showers through Friday.
kgns.tv
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard. According to Laredo Police, the accident was between two tractor trailers. Both trucks were loaded with cargo at the time of the crash. Clean up...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues. On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo. Commissioner...
kgns.tv
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away. DPS used spikes to stop the driver who...
News Channel 25
Armed and dangerous murder suspect is 'fugitive of justice': Laredo Police
LAREDO, Texas — A suspect has been identified for a Thursday morning murder in Laredo and is currently at large. Authorities identified 44-year-old Fabricio Perez as the murder suspect of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores. Flores was killed at an intersection on the 2100 block of Guadalupe and Texas, officials said. Perez is considered to be a 'fugitive of justice' with his current whereabouts unknown.
kgns.tv
UISD Board takes action on ethylene oxide in Laredo community
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The United ISD Board of Trustees is taking action on ethylene oxide in the Laredo community. On Wednesday night, the board agreed to direct administration to collaborate with Webb County, the City of Laredo, LISD and Laredo College on the logistics of collecting air sample data.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A manhunt is underway for a man accused of murder and Laredo Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities need your help locating 44-year-old Fabricio Perez. He has an arrest warrant for the murder of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores, who was found...
kgns.tv
French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America. Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family. Last...
kgns.tv
New redistricting map in effect for Webb County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new redistricting map that went into effect on Aug. 22 could mean changes for those heading to the polls this election season. The Gateway City has been growing over the past few years and now Laredo has over 250,000 residents. With the growth comes many...
kgns.tv
Laredo institutions still accepting new students
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks schools since the start of public school but for most college students it’s their second day of class. On Monday, students from Laredo College started their fall semester. Alexandra Palacios from LC says she is ready to get her associates...
kgns.tv
Zapata County ISD welcomes new superintendent
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year brought a new superintendent for Zapata ISD. Dr. Bobby Trevino is no stranger to Zapata, she was born and raised in Zapata. Trevino says she is ready to take on her role and provide as many opportunities for the...
Comments / 10