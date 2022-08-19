ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Accidents
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Accidents
County
Walla Walla County, WA
City
Home, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
KEPR

Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle

PASCO, Wash. — A cyclist is in the hospital following a vehicle vs. cyclist accident in Pasco on Saturday. Pasco Police responded to the collision at Rd 60 and Wrigley Dr. Officers said medics rushed the cyclist to the hospital. The accident is still under investigation. Police are reminding...
PASCO, WA
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
EDNPub

Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Walla Walla County Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway

Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
HERMISTON, OR
ifiberone.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
MATTAWA, WA
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissfm1053.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy