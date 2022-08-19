Read full article on original website
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Motorcycle passenger beats car hood and pulls gun during Tri-Cities road rage on Hwy 395
She thought the car was trying to block them from taking an exit.
KEPR
Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle
PASCO, Wash. — A cyclist is in the hospital following a vehicle vs. cyclist accident in Pasco on Saturday. Pasco Police responded to the collision at Rd 60 and Wrigley Dr. Officers said medics rushed the cyclist to the hospital. The accident is still under investigation. Police are reminding...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
yaktrinews.com
WATCH: Armed robbery suspect at Wildhorse Casino identified, may have alluded to attack in cryptic YouTube post
PENDLETON, Ore. — The identity of a man who allegedly robbed cashiers at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint was confirmed as 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil. KAPP-KVEW independently confirmed the suspect’s identity with family members who say he struggled with mental health problems for years. Umatilla County...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Tri-Cities gang member admits to role in killing pregnant 20-year-old. He was just 17
He could be released by the end of the year.
Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway
Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
ifiberone.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
