(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO