Waynesfield, OH

westbendnews.net

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Columbus Grove downs Cory-Rawson

MT. CORY — Columbus Grove’s Lauren Auchmuty got the a hat trick and Devanie Pingle and Grace Meyers scored. For Cory Rawson, Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf and Ellie Keuneke recorded scores. Grove keeper Madison Boehm made nine saves and Gwen Langhals had 19 saves for Cory-Rawson. Shawnee 2,...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
Lima News

Auglaize County Historical Society fall bus trip to Fremont

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced that the itinerary for its fall bus trip on September 29 will include sites in Seneca and Sandusky counties. The cost is $93 for Historical Society members and $113 for non-members. The day’s agenda includes:. The American Civil War...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Births

Aug. 19 — Paige and Matt Huffman, Lima, boy; Abbey and Jordan Jettinghoff, Delphos, girl; Amy and Lance Neeley, Wapakoneta, boy; Taylor Ploughe and Andrew Trevino, Lima, boy; Melanie and Todd Warnecke, Cloverdale, girl. Aug. 20 — Victoria Alkire and James Harsh, Lima, boy; Kylie and Andrew Robey, Lima,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Lincolnview tops Lima Senior in boys soccer

LIMA — Gavin Evans had three goals as Lincolnview edged Lima Senior 4-3 Tuesday night in boys soccer. Reid Jackson had a single tally, Warren Mason had a pair of assists and Jacob Grubb and Austin Bockrath each had an assist also for the Lancers. Lima Senior’s goal scorers were not reported.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Fair hosts lamb show

LIMA — The Allen County Fair hosted its annual Born and Raised in Allen County Market Lamb Show on Tuesday afternoon at the show arena. The show was judged by Kevin Gump, who is the owner of Gump Show Lambs. He has bred and sold market lambs for more...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
1017thepoint.com

CHASE EXTENDS FROM RICHMOND TO NEW LEBANON

(Richmond, IN)--There was a police chase through some of Richmond’s busiest areas Monday morning. Officers began pursuing a passenger vehicle (pictured) on Richmond’s south side. The driver fled toward the city’s east side, making several U-turns around National Road East. The chase then went into New Paris, then to Eaton, then to West Alexandria, and then into New Lebanon in Montgomery County. Scanner traffic indicated that the abandoned vehicle was located but the suspect was not. That person’s identity is known to law enforcement.
RICHMOND, IN
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Body found in shallow grave in Darke County, 2 suspects wanted

BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are wanted by local authorities in connection to the death of a missing 30-year-old. Corey Fleming, 30, was reported missing to the Union City Police Department by his family on Thursday, August 18. With the help of Greenville Police Department, investigations led...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Pulling for the trophy at the Allen County Fair

Jennings McEvoy, from Wapakoneta, took home the first-place trophy for the 4-year-old age division in the Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Allen County Fair on Monday. The tractor pulls were put on by Buckeye Peddle Pushers.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
INDIAN HILL, OH

