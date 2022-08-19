ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Eagles DE Chris Long isn't ruling out an NFL comeback

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
Chris Long is now retired from the NFL, and while he’s thriving as a podcaster, NFL analyst, and philanthropist, the former pass rush extraordinaire says he’d consider a comeback for the right team.

During a recent sitdown, Long told The 33rd Team that he has a few disruptions in him.

“If I was just a fan and somebody was like, ‘Hey, you get to play in the NFL,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, why not?’” Long said. “I’ve already done it, and if somebody’s desperate enough to give me a call in November, I think I’ve got a few good disruptions in me still.”

Long spent two seasons with the Eagles after winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

During his two seasons in Philadelphia, Long registered 51.0 tackles and 11.5 sacks en route to helping the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Long spent eight years with the St. Louis Rams after being selected him No. 2 overall in the 2008 NFL draft.

