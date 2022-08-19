Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Officer investigated for use of force
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Former sheriff's son implicated in massive drug bust, loses law enforcement job but avoids arrest
POINTE COUPEE - Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday that the son of former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres was implicated in one of the largest drug busts in the parish's history — but he's avoided arrest so far. Last week, State Police touted the bust that...
brproud.com
Helpful deputy comes to stranded citizen’s rescue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annoyance of having one’s work commute interrupted by a flat tire is an occurrence most drivers are familiar with. It happened to one woman as she driving along I-10 West Monday (August 22) morning, and not only did the flat impede her journey, but it reportedly sent her vehicle into a dangerous spin.
brproud.com
EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
brproud.com
Officials seek public’s help in solving 2018 homicide
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Officials are seeking answers to an unsolved homicide that happened four years ago in the Capital City. According to officials, Jamison Tate was shot and killed at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway on Aug. 23, 2018. Investigators, as well as Jamison’s family, is searching for any information that could lead them to a potential suspect for Tate’s murder.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
KNOE TV8
Detectives seek public’s help in 1988 missing person investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 34 years later, investigators are still hoping the public can help solve a 1988 missing person case. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Rebecca Gary hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 27 of that year. Investigators say she weighed around...
Baton Rouge Lawmaker Caught Doing Burnouts, Charged with DWI
A state representative is accused of driving while impaired.
Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews have now started working on a new East Baton Rouge Parish safe room. The new facility will serve as a staging area for emergency workers during national disasters and a training center throughout the year. “The safe room training center provides the opportunity for...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
fox40jackson.com
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one...
theadvocate.com
BRPD opens internal probe following video of police only detaining Black men in downtown fight
Baton Rouge Police officials opened an internal affairs investigation, the agency said Monday, after video spread on social media showing officers handcuffing two Black men, after tasing one, following a fight among several Black and White men in a popular downtown nightlife area. Apparently filmed from the balcony of a...
theadvocate.com
Man who shoots at officers arrested on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder, BRPD says
A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m....
BRPD investigation underway after downtown fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fight led to one of its officers using a taser to break up the altercation. In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a...
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
brproud.com
Victim mugged at knifepoint at RaceTrac on Siegen Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was parked at a RaceTrac gas station on Siegen Lane was attacked at knifepoint in an attempted robbery early Sunday (August 21) morning, deputies say. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reports it was around 6 a.m. when the victim...
wbrz.com
Baker town hall meeting to discuss reopening juvenile detention center rescheduled; residents still concerned
BAKER - Officials in Baker are once again reaching out to the state for answers about moving juvenile offenders to the Jetson Center for Youth on Scenic Highway. A town hall meeting was scheduled for early August, but was canceled due to lack of communication from the state. Baker residents are simply fed up at this point.
