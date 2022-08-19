ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Officer investigated for use of force

Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Helpful deputy comes to stranded citizen’s rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The annoyance of having one’s work commute interrupted by a flat tire is an occurrence most drivers are familiar with. It happened to one woman as she driving along I-10 West Monday (August 22) morning, and not only did the flat impede her journey, but it reportedly sent her vehicle into a dangerous spin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Officials seek public’s help in solving 2018 homicide

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Officials are seeking answers to an unsolved homicide that happened four years ago in the Capital City. According to officials, Jamison Tate was shot and killed at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway on Aug. 23, 2018. Investigators, as well as Jamison’s family, is searching for any information that could lead them to a potential suspect for Tate’s murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Detectives seek public’s help in 1988 missing person investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 34 years later, investigators are still hoping the public can help solve a 1988 missing person case. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Rebecca Gary hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 27 of that year. Investigators say she weighed around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sid Gautreaux
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigation underway after downtown fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fight led to one of its officers using a taser to break up the altercation. In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

