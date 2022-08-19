Here is a look at some of the projected top 2022 volleyball teams from the Northern Buckeye Conference, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, and the Sandusky Bay Conference. NBC Lake (23-2 overall, 14-0 NBC) swept the conference slate last season and have the potential to win its third straight NBC championship this year, despite the graduation of four seniors from its 2021 rotation. Coach Amy Vorst will look for leadership from senior Ella Vorst (6-3, MH), and juniors Taryn DeWese (6-0, S/OH), Vayda Delenthal (S/OH), and Sydney Stanley (L).

