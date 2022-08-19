Read full article on original website
Related
Understaffed Restaurants Turn to Robo-Voice Assistants to Take Orders
The staff at Danny Meyer’s New York City restaurants may soon include robo-voice assistants. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), ConverseNow, a company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) voice ordering assistants for restaurants announced a $10 million post-Series-A investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), a growth equity fund co-founded by Meyer, the restaurateur behind Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and Shake Shack.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
Instacart Orders, Revenues Climb as Company Prepares IPO
Instacart has seen an increase in revenues and orders in the second quarter, with shoppers continuing to embrace online grocery delivery as the company prepares to go public. That’s according to a Monday (Aug. 22) report from The Wall Street Journal, which notes that Instacart is rare among Silicon Valley firms going public during an ongoing initial public offering (IPO) drought.
EMEA Daily: French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’; BNPL Firm Tamara Picks up $100M in Series B
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), French retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 items, Saudi buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Tamara secured $100 million in fresh funding and more. French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’. As consumers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BNPL FinTech valU Acquires Paynas to Expand Offering in MENA
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) FinTech valU has acquired employee management and benefits company Paynas, saying this will contribute to valU’s mission of bringing seamless financial solutions to the wider society in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this acquisition, valU will expand its financial offering...
Ant Group Partners With Malaysia’s Kenanga Bank to Debut Super App
Malaysian investment bank Kenanga has teamed with Ant Group to launch what it says will be the country’s first wealth super app. The app will integrate solutions that include stock trading, digital investment management, eWallet, cryptocurrency trading and foreign currency exchange into one platform and ecosystem, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Furniture, Large Home Goods B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO
Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a full over-allotment option of about 3.4 million Class A ordinary shares. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday (Aug. 18) under the symbol GCT,...
Voice of the CFO: Legacy Systems Impede Cross-Border Payments
Mark Himelfarb is the chief financial officer of Accolite Digital, a generalist digital transformation services provider, and has been with the firm for 15 months. When he started, his marching orders were to standardize disparate systems across lines of business and international operation borders to establish a digital foundation that could help the company scale for growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NMI, IRIS CRM Debut Faster Merchant Processing
Merchant management platform IRIS CRM and its parent NMI have unveiled updates to their payment gateway boarding integration. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, these updates will “consolidate workflows and greatly reduce time to processing for merchants, making it the first and only gateway with this type of instant onboarding.”
Today in B2B Payments: B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO; Spend Management Firm Coupa Improves Cash Visibility
Today in B2B payments, GigaCloud has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) to grow its large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform, and Coupa has added innovations to its spend management platform. Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a...
Signify Health Bidders Offer Competing Visions of Healthcare’s Future
Providing value is at a premium in inflationary times, but value-based healthcare is always desirable regardless of macroeconomic conditions — which helps explain the bidding war that’s broken out over value-based healthcare solutions platform Signify Health. Widely-reported news of competing bidders for the Dallas-based healthcare platform, including Amazon,...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 B2B Platforms Receive Investments for Growth
Today in B2B payments, investors are helping two B2B platforms in their plans for growth. Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has secured new funds to support its expansion into Uganda and Tanzania, while logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received investment to grow its solutions for Canada and the United States.
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
Outperformance of Luxury Retail Sector Sparks Global Payments and eCommerce Pact
Omnichannel digital commerce platform XY Retail has partnered with FinTech business payments company Adyen to help luxury retailers manage in-person and online payments globally. With the partnership, luxury retailers will be able to handle all aspects of their commerce and payment needs with a single cloud-based solution, according to a...
CFOs Look Beyond the Books to Help Scale Companies
While many other tech companies are dealing with layoffs, staffing challenges are top of mind for Daniel de Haas, CFO of iBASEt. His company makes software that helps manufacturers manage their production operations from procurement to maintenance, with a heavy emphasis on the defense industry. Payroll is by far the company’s biggest expense, he said, and it’s getting increasingly difficult to find qualified people at a time when heightened global tensions have led to an uptick in business.
Employees are Quiet Quitting their jobs. They are burned-out and done going above and beyond
The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
BNPL Firm Tamara Picks Up $100M in Series B
Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Tamara has raised a $100 million Series B equity round led by Sanabil Investments with participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investor Checkout.com. In a Monday (Aug. 22) press release announcing the news, Tamara said it will use the...
Ramp Adds New Finance Option to AP Automation Platform
Saying it’s supporting businesses that are facing supply chain challenges and the rising cost of capital, finance automation platform and corporate card provider Ramp has added an option that lets businesses finance invoices on terms of 30, 60 and 90 days. This new option is called Flex and has...
Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 1