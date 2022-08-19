The term “quiet quitting” has been gaining popularity over the last month. Sparking many conversations about whether employees should be doing such a thing. What exactly does quiet quitting mean? Quiet quitting is when an employee doesn’t do anything more than what they contractually agreed upon for their job description. If the job hours are 9-5, the employee is coming in at 9 and leaving right at 5. They are not working over the expected hours or taking on extra projects unless being paid more. These employees are done going above and beyond for the company and will decline tasks unless they will be paid for them.

