Kurt Strand’s latest gigayacht concept is a tip of the 10-gallon hat to the Lone Star State. The Florida-based designer, who has previously penned disruptive vessels inspired by Miami, Florida and Norway, has just unveiled a new 561-footer that pays homage to Texas. Fittingly christened Lonestar, the behemoth is “large and in charge” much like the southern state. Remember everything’s bigger and all that? In fact, Lonestar would rank as the second-largest superyacht in the world if built. According to Strand, the concept is also an homage to a “very elegant lady” he met in Texas. In fact, the designer describes Lonestar...

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO