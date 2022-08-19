Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
12-year-old girl found after being missing for several hours
Update: As of 4:24 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department, Ustimchuk has been safely located. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd. Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was […]
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Tahoe girl Kiely Rodni went missing
It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni.
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Two arrested after being accused of stealing items from construction site
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Roseville Police Department arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site. According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, an officer was sent to the area of Fortuna Drive and Afterglow Court, a new neighborhood under construction in West Roseville, due to […]
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
2news.com
Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County
A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
KCRA.com
Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located. Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker. In a Facebook post, police said David was. at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place. Police said...
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
KCRA.com
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
Bystander catches woman allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle in Walmart parking lot
SACRAMENTO - A woman credits a bystander for preventing two women from stealing her vehicle's catalytic converter. The victim said the incident happened in the middle of the day outside of Walmart at Delta Shores shopping center. She says a woman was under her car, trying to cut out the catalytic converter using a reciprocating saw when Doug Demaschen said he noticed what was happening. He then began yelling at the woman, took pictures of her, and eventually scared her off before she could finish the job. The woman got into a waiting car that was driven by another woman and drove off. "I had a cat converter stolen off my car in March. Cost me a lot of money. And the thing is, that we got to stop this if we don't do anything, no one else is going to do anything," he said.Since the victim posted the photos and the license plate of the car on Facebook, she has been contacted by people who identified the woman. She passed the information along to the police.Some people who commented on the post say they recognize the saw as being stolen as well.
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Occurs in Single-Vehicle Roseville Traffic Accident
Vernon Street Intersection Causes Power Outage to Thousands. A traffic accident in Roseville ended up shutting down power to over 4,800 customers on August 19. The collision occurred at the intersection of Vernon and 6th streets, which knocked down at least one electric pole and left power lines hanging down, creating a hazard to other motorists. The Roseville Police Department reported that public utility workers and first responders were at the scene restoring the electric service and clearing the roadway.
