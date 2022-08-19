Read full article on original website
SEC basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas lead a rising league
While fans are currently focused on football in Tuscaloosa, Auburn, Knoxville, Fayetteville and elsewhere, this is a nice time to set the table for what could also be a big year of basketball in the Southeastern Conference. As for Lexington, we’ll let Mark Stoops and John Calipari keep sorting that out.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report
Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever
As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday. Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
Preseason Bowl Projections Predict Mixed Bag for Kentucky
The college football season is less than a week away, and that means it's already time for bowl projections. From the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship, media outlets are sending out predictions for what 84 teams they believe will crack the postseason at the end of 2022 and into 2023. ...
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
Central Kentucky umpire chosen for Little League World Series
Baseball fans might spot a familiar face if they’re watching the Little League World Series on ESPN this week. That’s because one of the umpires is from Anderson County.
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
multihousingnews.com
West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community
This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
WKYT 27
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.”. According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge. Police say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning. (Story continues below) The indictment says Hunter unlawfully...
lanereport.com
Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the Kentucky college student who works as a blacksmith
SALVISA, Ky. — On a hot summer day, the burning coke in Jonathan Pinkston’s blacksmithing shop was approaching 2000 degrees, but he could handle the heat. “I’m grabbing a chisel, a ball fuller, a slot punch and a fuller here,” he said, preparing to transform a steel bar into a bottle opener in the shape of a horse’s head. “It’s something that I enjoy to do and actually, as a student, in the summer is when I have the most free time to do it.”
foxlexington.com
Winchester band chases Hollywood dreams
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every band needs their big break. Happening now, you can help four local rock stars get theirs. Bruce Stanfield, Dave Keefer, Rodney Hull, and Lark Watts banded together nearly 35 years ago. Currently living in different cities across the country, they haven’t played together in almost a year. They hope the next time they take the stage it’s at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. To get there though, the group of Winchester natives needs a little hometown help.
WTVQ
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
