Lexington, KY

FOX Sports

SEC basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas lead a rising league

While fans are currently focused on football in Tuscaloosa, Auburn, Knoxville, Fayetteville and elsewhere, this is a nice time to set the table for what could also be a big year of basketball in the Southeastern Conference. As for Lexington, we’ll let Mark Stoops and John Calipari keep sorting that out.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report

Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Person
Mark Stoops
multihousingnews.com

West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community

This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
LEXINGTON, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.”. According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge. Police say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning. (Story continues below) The indictment says Hunter unlawfully...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
LANCASTER, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the Kentucky college student who works as a blacksmith

SALVISA, Ky. — On a hot summer day, the burning coke in Jonathan Pinkston’s blacksmithing shop was approaching 2000 degrees, but he could handle the heat. “I’m grabbing a chisel, a ball fuller, a slot punch and a fuller here,” he said, preparing to transform a steel bar into a bottle opener in the shape of a horse’s head. “It’s something that I enjoy to do and actually, as a student, in the summer is when I have the most free time to do it.”
SALVISA, KY
foxlexington.com

Winchester band chases Hollywood dreams

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every band needs their big break. Happening now, you can help four local rock stars get theirs. Bruce Stanfield, Dave Keefer, Rodney Hull, and Lark Watts banded together nearly 35 years ago. Currently living in different cities across the country, they haven’t played together in almost a year. They hope the next time they take the stage it’s at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. To get there though, the group of Winchester natives needs a little hometown help.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
LEXINGTON, KY

