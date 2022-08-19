ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS teachers strike for second day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

myfox28columbus.com

School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

