Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
myfox28columbus.com
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
myfox28columbus.com
'Idle time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
As Columbus teachers strike, Toledo educators weigh in on possibility of local strike
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton said while a teachers' strike in Toledo is very unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean teachers are satisfied with their current environment. "We definitely had an uptick in teachers resigning over the summer, leading into this school year, and after...
myfox28columbus.com
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Information Every Parent of a Columbus City School Student Should Know
Back to school for the 2022-2023 year is unlike any other due to a strike by Columbus Teachers. So what does that mean for your students? It means that Columbus City students will be starting off the school year from their home and not reuniting with their friends and favorite teachers. Remote learning will be […]
myfox28columbus.com
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
Teachers in Columbus vote to strike after rejecting school board’s offer
COLUMBUS — Sunday night, the Columbus teachers’ union voted to strike after an agreement could not be reached with the Columbus school board. Our news partners at WBNS report Columbus teachers are set to begin picketing today at 7:00 a.m. Over 94% of Columbus Education Association members voted...
myfox28columbus.com
Golden Reserve helps retirees conquer the retirement mountain
Once you’re in retirement, if you’re doing the same things that got you to retirement, it could cost you big!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement. He discusses the ways retirees are missing...
myfox28columbus.com
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus mayor says 'restart negotiations right now' as teachers strike begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers from the state’s largest district hit the picket lines for the first time since 1975 early Monday. Their strike started just two days before school starts for thousands of students. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said she is disappointed and saddened by...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
myfox28columbus.com
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
Comments / 0