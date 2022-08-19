ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Which Nebraska game this season intrigues you most?

The Nebraska football season is now four days away and that means we’re going to start getting answers to the many questions we’ve had for a program that has undergone some serious changes in a short amount of time. We’re also taking the time to answer a few...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

Scott Frost: Nebraska to ‘let it rip’ against Northwestern in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised

Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Cross County football aiming for championship revenge with new coach

STROMSBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Cross County football fell just short of championship aspirations in the Class D1 title game last November. With a new coach at the helm and some of their most talented players having since graduated, Matt Carroll is building from the ground up. Carter Seim and Cameron...
STROMSBURG, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Pat Fitzgerald gives brilliant answer when asked about starting QB for Week 0

Pat Fitzgerald is also not planing on revealing who his starting QB is going to be. It looks like he’ll be following in Bret Bielema’s footsteps. Scott Frost has already announced that Casey Thompson will be starting at QB for Nebraska this season, but Fitzgerald is keeping his starter a secret. Ben Chasen, a student of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern, asked Fitzgerald what his plans are for the QB position. His response was golden per Matthew Shelton of Wildcat Report.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

LINCOLN, NE

