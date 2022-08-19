ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS teachers strike for second day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Education
WSYX ABC6

School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike

Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
COLUMBUS, OH

Community Policy