WSYX ABC6
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
WSYX ABC6
Community groups offering assistance to students during Columbus teacher strike
Students who are unable to get into their school buildings during the Columbus teacher's strike are getting help from community agencies as they prepare to attend classes virtually. "We are not here to supplant the work of the teachers, we are not educators," said Doug Wolf, Chief Executive Officer with...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
WSYX ABC6
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students return to school Wednesday while teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Columbus City Schools are starting the new year online Wednesday while teachers remain on the picket line for the third day. CCS students will attend classes virtually and the district continues to stress the importance of attendance. Every student must log on to...
WSYX ABC6
Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
WSYX ABC6
'Idle time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
WSYX ABC6
Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
WSYX ABC6
Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
WSYX ABC6
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Recreation and Parks opening student support centers during teacher strike
Director Bernita Reese said on Monday Columbus Recreation and Parks will be opening nine geographically placed student support centers during the Columbus teacher strike. These centers will provide a safe place for students to access their online sessions and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.:. Glenwood Community...
WSYX ABC6
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
WSYX ABC6
CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions
Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
WSYX ABC6
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mayor says 'restart negotiations right now' as teachers strike begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers from the state’s largest district hit the picket lines for the first time since 1975 early Monday. Their strike started just two days before school starts for thousands of students. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said she is disappointed and saddened by...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
WSYX ABC6
Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
WSYX ABC6
Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike
Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
